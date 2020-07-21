Surry County Sheriff Reports

July 21, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Devin Michael King, 29, of Keaton Road, Westfield, was arrested June 1 on five charges from Stokes County, dated May 30. He was served with three felony warrants for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking in, and possession of stolen property. He also was served warrants for misdemeanor breaking and entering and driving while license revoked. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 19 court date in Danbury.

Two days later, he was served additional warrants for extra felony charges coming from Stokes. These were also for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods. For these charges he was given an additional $15,000 secured bond and a July 15 court date in Danbury.

On June 4 the sheriff’s office added a misdemeanor charge for Surry County charging him with possession of stolen property. For that extra charge he was given a $10,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date in Dobson.

On Aug. 20 in Dobson he faces five counts of felony possession of stolen goods, one count felony larceny of a vehicle, and some driving-related charges such as driving while license revoked, failure to stop for lights/siren, and having an open container of alcohol in the front passenger area.

On Sept. 16 in Danbury he faces two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking in, three counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering, and three counts of injury to property.

• Roman Joshua Cox, 33, of Longhill Road, Pilot Mountain, was served a warrant June 2 charging him with felony possession of stolen goods, dated May 12 in Stokes County. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a July 15 court date in Danbury. He will next face this charge on Sept. 29.

On Aug. 12 in Dobson he faces two counts of felony larceny.

On Aug. 24, he faces charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking in, felony obtaining property under false pretense, felony possession of meth, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

• Tessa Lorita Billings, 37, of Lettie Stewart Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant June 2 charging her with violating probation, dated Feb. 13. She was given a $15,000 secured bond and a July 1 court date.

Billings went under supervision last November after a conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to time served in the county jail, a suspended sentence and probation.