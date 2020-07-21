Local youth received diploma, certificates

Scott Manuel, shown here with an unidentified person, received his Adult High School diploma and three certifications from SCC’s Employability Skills workshops during a presentation at Mount Airy High School.

DOBSON — Scott Manuel of Mount Airy received his Adult High School diploma and three certifications from Surry Community College’s Employability Skills workshops, and was recently presented his diploma and certificates at Mount Airy High School.

Manuel received certificates in worker safety training, six sigma yellow belt, and employability skills. He was able to complete these certificates in the program through a partnership with Rachel Hiatt, Surry Community College JobsConnect/Workforce specialist, in conjunction with Goodwill Industries NextGen Youth Program.

The Adult High School program is a partnership between Surry Community College and Mount Airy City Schools. The organizations established an agreement of affiliation for the Adult High School program in 2016. Local school districts usually require 28 credits to graduate, but through the agreement of affiliation, the college can graduate students with 22 credits as required by the North Carolina State Board of Education.

The program is for students who are lacking a few credits from high school graduation. The program is online so students can work from home and attend learning centers for instructor assistance. Any student enrolled at the college can earn their Career Readiness Certificate and Working Smart certificate through Employability Skills workshops.

Fifteen students are enrolled online. New students are being enrolled in the program at five locations throughout Surry and Yadkin counties that include: Mount Airy Public Schools Central Office, Elkin Center, Pilot Center, SCC’s main campus in Dobson, and Yadkin Center.

To begin the program, students attend an orientation session and meet with Jennifer Pardue, SCC Adult High School coordinator, who will evaluate the student’s high school transcripts and determine eligibility. The cost of the program is free to the students. For more information, contact Pardue at 336-386-3674 or parduejs@surry.edu.