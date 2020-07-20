Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Surry County

July 20, 2020
By John Peters

For the third time in a seven-day period, a Surry County resident has died as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center said over the weekend the county had experienced its fifth COVID-19 death on Friday, July 17. The county’s fourth such death had occurred the day before, and the third COVID-19 death had taken place a week earlier, on July 10.

“The patient was in their 90s and had underlying medical conditions. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this patient will be released,” the health center said in announcing Friday’s death.

“Public Health is once again heavy hearted as we extend our condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time,” said Surry County Health Director Samantha Ange.

“In the last week, Surry County has reported an additional 89 cases and 3 deaths, bringing our totals to 668 confirmed cases with 5 COVID-19 related deaths,” the health center said on Saturday. The total number of cases has since climbed to 675, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, but it was unclear from the website if those figures were through Sunday or through Monday morning. The state website still had the death toll in Surry County at 4, despite the fifth death occurring three days ago and the local health center figures being up-to-date.

“Surry County Health and Nutrition Center would like to reiterate the importance of taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously and remembering to protect yourselves and your loved ones by wearing a cloth face covering when in public, waiting at least 6 feet from others, avoiding crowded settings, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly,” the local agency said. “The COVID-19 outbreak has been accompanied by a flood of misinformation from unreliable sources. Be thoughtful about what you read or hear about the virus and make sure you are separating rumor from fact before you act.”

In an earlier release from last week, Ange urged county residents to take precautions, using, using science-vetted measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“We can protect one another, and those at risk of serious illness by doing our part and following protective measures,” she said at that time. “I urge our residents to think of your neighbors, friends, family, and fellow community members by wearing face coverings, staying six feet from others in public, and washing your hands thoroughly and often.”

“Surry County is currently experiencing widespread community transmission, and it is imperative that residents and visitors continue to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and watch out for one another through actions and decisions in moving forward,” the agency said.

“Surry County Health and Nutrition Center would like to remind everyone to practice the 3 Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash.

• Wear a cloth face covering when in public.

• Wait at least 6 feet from others. Avoid crowded settings.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer,” the agency said as a reminder for individuals to take appropriate precautions.

To stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1, or 888-892-1162, for general questions or for help finding human services resources in your community.

