County meet means masks, distancing

July 19, 2020 John Peters II News 0
Staff report

DOBSON — Monday’s meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners will be much like the most recent meeting, with social distancing guidelines enforced.

This time around, though, an additional requirement will be imposed that all attending wear a mask, according to county officials.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the historic courthouse board room. It is open to the public; however, capacity in the room will be limited to 29, including the eight county officials up front and some county department heads, to comply with social distancing guidelines.

According to Assistant County Manager Nathan Walls, the board will require all those attending to wear masks while in the building as well.

An overflow area for those wishing to attend and make public comments during the open forum will be available at the Surry County Service Center, just off U.S. 601 at 915 E. Atkins St..

“Social distancing guidelines and mask requirements should also be followed in the overflow space at the Surry County Service Center,” he said.

The meeting will be shown on the county’s website at www.co.surry.nc.us. Citizens can access the meeting on the homepage by clicking on “Board of Commissioners Meetings” and then clicking on “Live Video Broadcast” on the next page.

Public comments can also be emailed to publiccomment@co.surry.nc.us by 5 p.m. on Monday. The comments will be shared with the Surry Board of County Commissioners.