Town board filing period ends

Pilot Mountain Commissioners Hilda Willis, left, and Kim Quinn did not file for reelection this week during the filing period with the Surry County Board of Elections.
Jeff Linville | The News
DOBSON — The town of Pilot Mountain will have two new commissioners this fall, while Dobson will see the three incumbents keep their seats.
The Surry County Board of Elections reported that no one walked in Friday to register for office on the final day of filing for seats on the three town boards in the county.
Mount Airy didn’t have any seats in the running this year, but Dobson, Pilot Mountain and Elkin do have four-year terms expiring in December.
The filing period for these offices ran from the morning of July 6 up to noon on Friday.
With just a couple of days left in that period, Pilot Mountain didn’t have any takers.
Commissioner Kim Quinn announced in May that she would not be seeking office again; then on Tuesday she reaffirmed her stance, saying she didn’t have the free time to dedicate to the job.
Evan Cockerham was elected commissioner four years ago. Then two years ago Mayor Dwight Atkins said he wouldn’t seek reelection. Cockerham ran for the seat and won, so he had to give up his commissioner spot.
Hilda Willis was appointed to fill the remaining two years of that 2016-20 term. She did not file for election this week, either. A phone call to Willis Friday was not returned.
So who will be squaring off in the November election?
Well, not really anyone. The Pilot board has two open seats and only two people filed. So barring anything completely unexpected happening, those two will join the board in December.
Of the new faces, one of them actually isn’t new. After taking a couple of years off, the former mayor will return as Dwight Atkins will take one of the commissioner seats.
The other will go to Pilot Mountain native Rachel Gilley Collins.
Collins, 48, graduated from Meredith College in 1994 with a degree in political science and speech.
A sports standout, she played basketball all four years at Meredith and played tennis all but one semester.
She said she made the dean’s list several times and won some awards on the basketball court, including team MVP her senior year and tournament MVP of an NC/VA event in which Meredith took part back when it was an independent team and didn’t have a conference tournament to play.
Checking out the Meredith record books, Collins is still listed as tied for first for one record: perfect shooting from the field with at least eight shots. She did it three times: against Averett, Bennett and Washington & Lee.
She has spent the past 20 years working for I.L. Long Construction where she is a bid coordinator, handling contracts, paperwork and assorted office duties.
Around town she and her husband are known for teaching many children tennis lessons.
She said she actually started doing the lessons years ago when the couple lived in Mayodan where her father-in-law was mayor for more than 20 years.
Upon moving back home, she started lessons here, but got her husband Stephen involved, too. Before long he had jumped in with both feet and now leads Avalon Tennis Academy.
For those who may know of her health issue, Collins said she is three months removed from her last chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.
She said a lump was discovered last September, then a diagnosis came in October. Chemo began in November and ran into April. She said she also has had radiation treatments with the last one coming up this Monday.
“I was blessed to find it when we did,” she said.
Now she feels like she needs to give back to the community that has shown her support.
“I want to work with the citizens and to be a conduit to help them, be a representative honestly,” she said.
“I didn’t set out to change things or upset the apple cart. I think we’ve had a lot of good things that have happened in the last several years.” She said she wants to continue that momentum the town has going forward.
Dobson
Nothing changed in Dobson from earlier in the week.
On Wednesday, The News reported that in the county seat, three of the commissioners’ spots are up for grabs: Robin Testerman Beeson, Todd Dockery and Amy Whitaker.
By that Wednesday, all three had filed to run.
At the close of filing, no one else had filed to run against them.
So barring any unexpected resignations or momentous write-in campaign, the three commissioners will remain on the board.
Elkin
The only races in the three town elections are happening in Elkin.
Two men are vying for the mayor’s seat. Incumbent Sam Bishop faces a challenge from Randal LeMay Jr.
Commissioners Tommy Wheeler and Robert Ball are seeking election, with a third candidate, West Caudle, making it three people running for two seats in the nonpartisan election.
• In the only other filing this month, Glenn Pruitt, supervisor of the Surry Soil & Water Conservation District, was the only person to file for his current seat, so the Pinnacle resident is unopposed.
