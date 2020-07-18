Banks report quarterly earnings

Wells Fargo to cut dividends
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) reported a net loss of $2.4 billion, or 66 cents per common share, for the second quarter 2020, compared with net income of $6.2 billion, or $1.30 per share, for the second quarter 2019, and $653 million, or 1 cent per share, for first quarter 2020.
The company also announced that it will be slashing its quarterly common stock dividend to 10 cents per share, a drop of slightly more than 80% from the current 51 cents per share, subject to approval by the company’s board of directors later this month.
“We are extremely disappointed in both our second quarter results and our intent to reduce our dividend,” said Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said. “Our view of the length and severity of the economic downturn has deteriorated considerably from the assumptions used last quarter, which drove the $8.4 billion addition to our credit loss reserve in the second quarter.
“While the negative impact of the pandemic is unprecedented and many of our business drivers were negatively impacted, our franchise should perform better, and we will make changes to improve our performance regardless of the operating environment,” he said.
During a conference call with analysts last week, Scharf said the company plans to slice $10 billion in expenses, though he gave no time frame for when the expense cuts might take place. “Our expenses are at least $10 billion higher than they should be,” he said.
The bank has created a centralized team to cut expenses, with the first steps in the effort to start in the second half of the year.
The company’s full earnings report is available at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/
Truist income rises
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) last week reported second quarter net income “available to common shareholders” of $902 million, up 7.1%, compared with the second quarter last year. Earnings per common share available to common shareholders were 67 cents for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 38.5% compared with the same period last year.
The Charlotte-based bank is still incurring expenses related to the merger of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks, which was completed in December, creating Truist Financial.
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $1.1 billion, or 82 cents per share, excluding merger-related and restructuring charges of $209 million ($160 million after-tax), incremental operating expenses related to the merger of $129 million ($99 million after-tax), securities gains of $300 million ($230 million after-tax), and losses from the early extinguishment of long-term debt of $235 million ($180 million after-tax).
Adjusted earnings per common share decreased 1 cent compared to the first quarter of 2020.
“I am pleased with our overall performance and Truist’s actions to support all our stakeholders in this challenging and ever-changing operating environment,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King. “This quarter we continued to focus on supporting our clients, teammates and communities affected by the pandemic, doubling our Truist Cares relief efforts to $50 million to reach underserved communities in our footprint. We are also focused on addressing the critical issue of racial and social inequity in America, and are having authentic dialogue on how we at Truist can create meaningful, longlasting and measurable changes for the Black community.
“Our core financial performance during the quarter was strong, particularly in light of the challenging interest rate and credit environment,” said King. “Adjusted net income was $1.1 billion, driven by growth in earning assets, a strong performance from our investment banking group, a record quarter from our insurance brokerage group, and great results from our residential mortgage banking team.”
PNC gain fueled by BlackRock sale
PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC) reported net income of $3.7 billion for the second quarter, or $8.40 per share. However, much of that net income was because of the gain on the company’s sale of 31.6 million shares of BlackRock Inc.
Once those figures are removed and only continuing operations figures remain, the company experienced a loss of $744 million, or $1.90 per share. For the same quarter a year ago, the financial services company experienced net income of $759 million, or $1.59 per share.
The company said the reversal was due almost entirely to increasing provisions for credit losses from $914 million to $2.5 billion.
“During this remarkable period in the midst of the pandemic and economic downturn, PNC has remained steadfast in our commitment to our customers, communities, employees and shareholders,” said Bill Demchak, PNC Chairman, president and CEO. “While our pre-provision results for the second quarter were good in the context of a lower rate environment and business headwinds, the uncertainty in the economy related to the pandemic resulted in a substantial loan loss reserve build. The monetization of our BlackRock investment and recent CCAR results underscore the strength of our balance sheet. Our book value per share increased significantly, and PNC is very well positioned with substantial capital and liquidity flexibility to continue to support our constituents and capitalize on opportunities that may arise during these challenging times.”