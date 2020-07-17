Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Surry County

Mount Airy City Schools is working to fine-tune its plans for reopening campuses on Aug. 17.

The essential scope is already up on the school’s website at www.mtairy.k12.nc.us, with a couple of tweaks still expected over the next four weeks, according to Dr. Kim Morrison, city school superintendent.

Last month the school district had to turn in a back-to-school plan to the state with three options: fully in-class learning, fully distance learning, and a blend of the two.

“We realize that face-to-face instruction may not be in the best interest of every child or family,” the district states in an announcement on its website. “With that in mind, we have a menu of options to share with you. This will be referred to as C.L.A.S.S. (Customized Learning Anywhere/Anytime for Student Success).”

Back in the spring, the four city schools suddenly had to switch to 100% distance learning, noted Dr. Morrison. That was a tough transition, but it makes it easier to offer options now of learning via classroom, homeschooling and both.

C.L.A.S.S.

“MACS offers educational opportunities that are tailor-made for today’s learners,” says the district. “Led by highly qualified staff and offering a full range of student support, this partnership allows students from all backgrounds and areas of interest to customize their learning experience through C.L.A.S.S.”

Dr. Morrison pointed out that the school system has been working extensively with homeschooled children for the past four years, so the staff understands how to oversee learning at home.

For parents considering remote learning this fall, the district offers some questions to consider:

Is this partnership right for you and your student?

Has your student experienced remote learning or previously been homeschooled, but needs more support with the challenging curriculum?

Would your child benefit from a blended schedule that provides flexibility to meet your family’s needs?

Is it sometimes difficult for your student to attend a traditional, seated school? (ex. he/she is involved in competitive sports and travel, has a child to care for, has an illness, etc.)

Is your student self-motivated, committed to academic success, and able to monitor his/her own progress?

Does your student have the proper support at home to help him/her be successful? Can your student dedicate at least 45 minutes per day per class?

How does it work?

Students must enroll in a minimum of two courses per semester to be considered full-time, and a total of two 90-minute courses to be eligible to participate in high school athletics.

C.L.A.S.S. can supplement the homeschool curriculum, or replace it entirely.

Students have the choice of whether to graduate from their homeschool program or to earn a high school diploma from MACS.

Internet access is provided for Career and College Promise (CCP) students at the C.L.A.S.S. sites within MACS, Surry Community College and Reeves Community Center.

When not taking part in traditional school schedules, transportation is the caretaker’s responsibility.

MACS offers a computer or iPad on loan for accessing remote learning and online classes.

Students and teachers communicate directly with each other through email, telephone and other communication platforms. (ie: Schoology, Zoom, Seesaw)

An educator will serve as a success coach for each student to support onboarding and remote learning. They will help the student through each part of the learning process.

Special note: Student-athletes must meet the following criteria to participate in athletics in Mount Airy City Schools.

Student-athlete must be enrolled in at least two high school-level courses (90-minute classes) or half-time at the middle school level.

Student-athlete must live within Mount Airy City Schools district or have attended 8th grade at MAMS and been released from their home district for participation at MAHS.

In order to retain eligibility moving forward, a high school student-athlete must pass three courses (school and homeschooled combined).

Parent Contract

If children will be learning away from a school campus, the school system wants adults to take an active part in ensuring that the kids are doing what they should be, since the teachers can’t keep an eye on them. The district prepared a parent contract to be filled out online at https://bit.ly/32y19GQ.

“As a parent of a student enrolled in remote learning, please review and agree to the following assurances for parents as a contract for learning with Mount Airy City Schools,” the website says.

As a parent of a student enrolled in the remote learning option, I agree to uphold the following expectations:

• Ensure that my student’s attendance is in compliance with all requirements established by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and/or Mount Airy City Schools.

• Monitor my student’s progress to certify they are on track with all assignments and participation requirements of each course.

• Complete and submit a weekly progress monitoring report to my student’s teacher(s).

• Understand that my student may return to on-campus instruction after the completion of the semester (December or May). If my student returns to an on-campus learning environment, I understand they may be assigned to a different teacher.

• Ensure that my student will return to campus to take all state-mandated tests in a testing environment that follows all safety and health protocols outlined by the state of North Carolina and Mount Airy City Schools.

• Communicate with district staff to obtain proper internet access and maintenance of assigned devices, if needed.

• Attend a mandatory virtual Open House meeting on the assigned date for my student’s school. All meetings will take place at 5:30 pm.

BHT: Monday, July 27

Jones: Tuesday, July 28

MAMS: Monday, Aug. 3

MAHS: Tuesday, Aug. 4

Bus Rides

“Face-to-face students: If your child will be riding the bus with us, you must complete the form on the website by Friday. Buses will be limited to 50% capacity and be addressed on a first-register, first-serve basis,” says the website.

The buses will have to be staggered in their arrival times at each school, said Dr. Morrison. The principals can’t have all the students deboard at the same time because of limits on social distancing and congregating in areas.

For Tharrington Primary and Jones Intermediate, the buses likely will arrive between 7:40 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., said Morrison. Then the school day will last until about 2:30 p.m., when the staggered departure schedule would begin.

For the middle school and high school, the bus arrivals would be staggered to be between probably 9:15-9:45 a.m., with classes going until 3:30 p.m., she said.

Because of the limited number of students allowed at any one time on a bus, some buses will have to run a route twice.

As for those doing parent pickup, the same social distancing will apply before and after school.

Morrison said the district had about 750 car riders last year (out of 1,650 students enrolled), and she expects there will be more this year with some parents worried about children being on buses or about the bus schedules.

For teens driving themselves to the high school, Morrison said there will be two doors on the back side of the school through which they must pass to get in school. There they will be checked to make sure they are wearing a mask and not running a fever.

Staff

That covers the students, but what about the teachers? Do some of them have concerns about being back in the classroom?

Morrison said there were less than four teachers who have requested to work from home because of their personal health issues that might make them vulnerable to the virus. However, she said the vast majority of teachers are excited to get back to action.

She reminded people that the child nutrition staffs and bus drivers have been working since March getting meals out.

Between all school departments, the district employs about 250 workers.