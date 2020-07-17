Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Surry County

By John Peters

Surry County has experienced its fourth COVID-19-related death, just six days after the third such death.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center said on Friday that the person died the day before.

“The patient was in their 80s and had underlying medical conditions. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this patient will be released,” the agency said in a written statement.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of this individual,” said Surry County Health Director Samantha Ange. “We can protect one another, and those at risk of serious illness by doing our part and following protective measures. I urge our residents to think of your neighbors, friends, family, and fellow community members by wearing face coverings, staying six feet from others in public, and washing your hands thoroughly and often.”

“Surry County is currently experiencing widespread community transmission, and it is imperative that residents and visitors continue to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and watch out for one another through actions and decisions in moving forward,” the agency said.

As of Friday morning, Surry County had 642 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That represents a leap of 62 over the previous week, or nearly 9 per day.

Surrounding counties have seen dramatic increases during the same seven-day period.

Forsyth County now stands at 4,008, with 40 deaths — that’s 386 new cases, or 55 per day, over the past week, with one additional death. Yadkin is at 398, 22 higher than a week ago, with a death toll remaining at 5; Wilkes is at 651 cases, 34 more cases in the past week with 7 deaths, one more than a week ago; and Alleghany County has recorded 50 cases, up from 41 a week ago, with no deaths.

Statewide, North Carolina has 95,477 cases, up 11,684 — or 1,669 per day — since the same day a week earlier. Statewide 1,606 people have succumbed to the virus, up from 1,499 a week ago.

Across the border in Virginia, Carroll County has 268 confirmed cases, with 10 deaths; Galax has 296 with 16 deaths; Grayson County has 99 cases and 4 deaths; while Patrick County has 54 cases and 1 death. Statewide, Virginia has 72,516 confirmed cases with 1,909 deaths.

“Surry County Health and Nutrition Center would like to remind everyone to practice the 3 Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash.

• Wear a cloth face covering when in public.

• Wait at least 6 feet from others. Avoid crowded settings.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer,” the agency said as a reminder for individuals to take appropriate precautions.

To stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1, or 888-892-1162, for general questions or for help finding human services resources in your community.

