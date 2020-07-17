Arts council, boy scouts receive grants

The board of advisors of the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation recently awarded $2,750 in local grant awards from its community grant-making fund.

This year the board granted:

• $1,375 to the Surry Arts Council for free arts programming for all ages

• $1,375 to the Old Hickory Council, Boy Scouts of America for general operating support during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jay Williams, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Mount Airy / Surry County Community Foundation.

“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”

The Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation in affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation. For more information, contact Community Leadership Officer Colby Martin at 828-358-0030 or cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the foundation’s website at nccommunityfoundation.org.