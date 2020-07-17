COVID trips up Rocks and Runs event

Surry County may be 250 years old, but for many it feels like they lost a founding father when “Big Jim” Crossingham passed away at his home Wednesday.

James Henry Crossingham Jr. was the longtime CEO of Spencer’s Inc. and also was the founder and CEO of Ararat Rock Products.

Big Jim was still active in the rock quarry business up to this year despite being a week and a half from turning 91 when he died.

He was the son of James Henry Sr. and Anita McNally Crossingham. His father and Frank Leslie Hatcher started Spencer’s in 1926.

Ann Cannon, one of Big Jim’s four children, said her dad loved to be outside. Growing up Crossingham cut lumber off his father’s farm and used some of that lumber to build a cabin.

From 1950 to about 1955, Crossingham served in the U.S. Navy, which included the three years of the Korean War.

“Dad was part of the Navy construction battalion the Seabees,” Ann said. “They built roads and bridges through the Korean landscape for the Marines to march along. He reached the rank of 2nd Class petty officer.”

“Dad became very interested in geology,: she said. Once he came home from the Navy, Crossingham started a business crushing rock to be used in road construction. From there it has grown into a large operation doing everything from helping folks cover a driveway to creating a foundation for an interstate highway.

When Crossingham had grown enough to have employees taking over the manual labor so that he could manage, then that left the boss free time to start helping his father with the workload managing Spencer’s. Before long he was running two successful operations that employed many people in the greater Mount Airy area. His brother Ed became the sales manager at Spencer’s.

With Spencer’s doing well at that time, Ann said her father wanted to do something for the employees. So he started incentive programs such as giving out efficiency bonuses and profit sharing.

Ann said she and her sister Honey and Jayme went into the textile business, while their brother “Little Jim” followed his dad into the quarry side.

Crossingham expected the girls to start at the bottom and learn Spencer’s from the ground up. Ann said it also earned the sisters a lot of respect because the employees saw they were willing to put in the effort, too.

“We were all working together for a common goal. Nobody was any bigger piece of cheese than another. He expected everyone to treat the others with respect.”

Practically growing up in Spencer’s, Ann said F.L. Hatcher was like a second dad, and the people in the mill were part of their family.

She broke into tears describing how much it meant to her that people wrote condolences to the Crossinghams saying that her father treated them like part of the family.

He was well known for being a spiritual man, and he came by it honestly.

“His father taught Sunday school; he had a good Christian upbringing,” she said. And Crossingham passed that along to his four kids.

He taught Sunday School and Flat Ridge Baptist Church.

“He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and witnessed to everyone about him. The Holy Bible was his rulebook for his personal and business life.”

He witnessed to prisoners through Prison Fellowship Ministries, which sprung from one of his hobbies.

Ann said of her father, “He was a hard worker, very intelligent, a self-educated man. Always wanting to learn new things. … Sometimes my dad was tiresome because he was always moving, always thinking about what he was going to do.”

She believed it was in his mid- to late-40s that her dad started taking flight lessons and eventually became qualified to fly crafts up to as big as a Lear jet.

At some point he was flying trips to different cities, carrying the founder of the Prison Fellowship Ministries. He began accompanying the founder inside to speak to the inmates about religion. Many times those they visited were in maximum security and even death row.

Up until just the last year, when he was traveling commercially, he would take a book with him: “When a Nation Forgets God.” Ann said he must have bought about 200 copies. He would staple his business card to a copy and then every trip he would give a book away.

She said he had strangers write to him saying, “Thank you for the book, it’s been an inspiration to me.”

As if all that wasn’t enough, Crossingham was a charter member of the North Carolina Aggregate Association and a 32nd Degree Mason.

He enjoyed snow skiing and was an accomplished marksman.

Ann said her father became certified as an NRA shooting instructor.

“He respected our law enforcement greatly,” she said. He gave the sheriff’s office permission to put in a target shooting range on Ararat Rock property.

Even well after the standard retirement age, he wanted to learn new things. At the age of 80 he went to a testing facility to take his certification exam for his unclassified-unlimited contractor license for North Carolina and Virginia.

Ann said he had taken a course online and studied for the exam. On that day, he finished the test faster than anyone in the room. As he turned in his papers, the testing administrator asked if he was sure he finished it all because he was done so quickly.

One hobby he never got the hang of was golf. His brother Ed was one of the charter members of Cross Creek Country Club, and his wife Helen loved golf. Jim was too energetic.

Ann said her dad was bounding out of the golf cart before it came to a complete stop. Then he was rushing up to the ball without properly addressing it. He could knock it a long way, but there was no telling what direction it would go, she said with a laugh.

If anyone knew Crossingham, he always wore cowboy boots, she said. So when he showed up at the golf course he was wearing a pair of boots that had golf cleats mounted into the bottom.

She said her father was an original, and he encouraged his children to do the same.

“Do not go along with what everybody else does. Be yourself. Don’t be a follower. Do not let people lead you in the wrong direction, and always do the right thing.”

And if they ever wondered what the right thing was, he could quote them a Bible scripture.

— — —

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Chapel of Mount Airy with Rev. Dennis Bledsoe officiating. Interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.

Due to the current health concerns there will not be a public visitation but the family says folks are welcome to drop in at the funeral home to pay respects on Thursday afternoon or place online condolences at www.moodyfuneralservices.com, which Ann has been reading.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flat Ridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 563, Dobson, NC 27017.