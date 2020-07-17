Mount Airy Police Reports

• Counterfeit currency has made another appearance in Mount Airy, according to city police reports. It was reported Tuesday morning that a fake $20 bill had been used to pay for merchandise at the Circle K convenience store on North Main Street sometime within the previous day.
It was presented by an unknown individual.
• A succession of incidents led to a city woman’s arrest last weekend for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle as well as other charges.
The 2018 Kia Soul valued at $18,000, owned by Lewis Wayne Schumaker of Duke Road, was discovered stolen Saturday morning along with his wallet inside the vehicle after it was left unsecured with the keys inside at Quality Inn on Rockford Street.
Then on Sunday afternoon, Carly Marie Pina, 24, of 636 Maple St., was encountered during a traffic stop of the car on South Street near Worth Street, and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A passenger, Christopher Robert Hice, 33, of 429 Bartley Road, Lowgap, was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Pina was held in the Surry County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond, with both she and Hice scheduled to appear in District Court on Aug. 10.
• Bobby Durelle Robinson, 38, of 1308 Grove Lane, was served with warrants Tuesday on charges of first-degree trespassing and communicating threats which had been filed earlier that day by Leo Robinson, his uncle, also of Grove Lane.
The younger Robinson is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 14.
• Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 49, of 338 Durham St., was charged with second-degree trespassing Monday after he was encountered by police at Forrest Oaks Shopping Center on Rockford Street, from which Bouldin had been banned in September 2015.
The case is set for the Aug. 24 District Court session.
• Tools and other property with a total value of $572 were discovered stolen Sunday from an unsecured vehicle owned by Cindy Aldea Mayo of East Haymore Street, which occurred at the residence of Caleb Wesley Hiatt Brown in the 400 block of Granite Street.
Items owned by both Mayo and Brown were taken, listed as a Hewlett-Packard laptop computer charger, Milwaukee-brand products including a red 18-volt cordless drill, drill bit set and hand tools; a Montana bit set; a Husky hand tool and socket set and tool bag; Stanley, Craftsman and other hand tools including vise grips and tin snips; and a vehicle registration card.
• A theft was discovered Sunday at the residence of Katherine Harlow Rowe in the 500 block of Merritt Street, where metallic plant stands and a green lawn chair were taken from a porch.
• A license plate, number ID157182, was stolen Sunday from a 2007 BMW while the vehicle was at the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street. The victim of the crime is listed as Combs Automotive, LLC on Westfield Road.
• Also Sunday, a license plate, number HAB7871, was found to have been stolen from the 2014 Ford Escape of Linda Margaret Graham. The tag was taken while the vehicle was at Graham’s home on Marshall Street.
• Crystal Conner Essick, 41, of 107 Shi Ivy Eden Lane, Siloam, was served Saturday with an outstanding warrant for a felony charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges stem from an incident at Quality Inn on July 7. Essick was jailed under a $7,500 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 10 appearance in Surry District Court.
• Mount Airy Equipment Co. on West Pine Street was the scene of a theft on July 9, when an unknown suspect loaded two tires and wheels into a vehicle and left the store without paying.
• A larceny occurred at the Tractor Supply store on July 7, which involved a pair of Carhartt Ground Force work boots valued at $160 being taken by an unknown suspect.
• A registration plate, number ACW2499, was stolen on July 6 from a 2002 Ford Escape owned by Betty Smith Rogers of Old U.S. 52-South, Pilot Mountain, while the vehicle was at the Lowes Foods shopping center.