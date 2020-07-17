Transportion input sought from public

July 16, 2020 John Peters II
Staff report

The Northwest Piedmont Rural Planning Organization, along with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, will hold a series of virtual meetings this month to get public input on upcoming highway project recommendations for Surry, Yadkin, and Davie counties.

Projects presented during the meetings “will be representative of all modes of transportation –highway, bicycle, pedestrian, public transit, and rail,” according to information from the rural planning organization.

“Separate virtual workshops focused on individual counties will include a brief overview of the CTP process. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback through online chat functions and email. You are encouraged to reach out ahead of time if you’d like your input included but will not be able to attend one of our scheduled sessions.”

The Surry County meeting will be July 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and can be accessed at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/560890621 or by conference call at 1-872-240-3412, using access code 560-890-621 when prompted.

The Davie County meeting will be July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and can be accessed at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/604148341 or by conference call at 1-312-757-3121, using access code 604-148-341 when prompted.

The Yadkin County meeting will be July 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and can be accessed at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/842144869 or by conference call at 1-646-749-3122, using access code 842-144-869 when prompted.

For additional information, visit https://www.ptrc.org/home/showdocument?id=10099