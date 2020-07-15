Staff Sgt. Johnson comes home

July 15, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

A solemn scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon in Mount Airy when the body of Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Dakota Johnson arrived at Moody Funeral Home.

Onlookers, some holding up flags, lined West Pine Street leading to the funeral home and watched as a black hearse carrying Johnson’s casket arrived, escorted by a lengthy convoy of other vehicles.

The procession included members of the North Carolina Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle club — which regularly honors fallen heroes — and various law enforcement and other public safety agencies.

Johnson, 28, a member of the U.S. Air Force, died on June 27 in the United Kingdom while serving as a security forces airman assigned to a Royal Air Force base in Mildenhall, England.

The Lowgap native was the son of B.J. and Sandra Johnson.

After arriving at the funeral home to allow the public to pay its respects Wednesday afternoon, a graveside service was planned Thursday at Ivy Green Baptist Church Cemetery.