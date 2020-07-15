City may not fill vacant positions

July 14, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Commissioner Tom Koch suggests extending a freeze on the filling of 14 vacancies on the city payroll beyond a six-month period initially included in Mount Airy’s budget for this fiscal year that began on July 1. Also pictured is city Deputy Clerk Carolyn Hegler.

Tom Joyce| The News

Related Articles

A six-month freeze on filling 14 vacancies on the city government payroll could end up being longer, even permanent, under money-saving measures being considered by Mount Airy officials amid the coronavirus crisis.

The municipal budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which began on July 1, included not hiring new people for those positions until around Jan. 1 in the hopes Mount Airy’s financial picture might improve by then. The city normally has about 170 full-time employees.

During a special meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last Thursday to discuss finances and ways to trim expenses, the idea of not filling the slots for the rest of this fiscal year, and possibly not at all, arose.

This was suggested by Commissioner Tom Koch. He mentioned a need to take such drastic personnel steps due to lost sales tax revenues and other impacts from COVID-19, along with allowing the city’s surplus, or savings, to dip to a level that wouldn’t be the case in better times.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Koch said of conditions meriting extraordinary measures. “We’re in a heck of a mess right now.”

Not filling the 14 jobs would allow a savings of about $600,000 this fiscal year, according to discussion at the meeting. The vacancies exist across several municipal departments.

These include an information technology analyst position in the city finance unit, and six vacancies on the police force: a telecommunicator, detective and four patrol officers.

Two of the vacancies are in the Mount Airy Fire Department, identified as fire lieutenant and firefighter positions.

The public works division has two openings, for sanitation collectors/drivers.

Three vacancies exist in Mount Airy’s water and sewer operation, with the specific job functions not listed in city government documents.

The commissioners haven’t made a final decision on extending the freeze beyond six months, pending a report from City Manager Barbara Jones on how this would affect municipal operations and services to citizens.

Commissioner Koch said the question is can the city be run with the employees now on hand?

In examining the impact, Ron Niland, a fellow councilman, said there could be a big price to pay from the personnel cuts.

“There is a cost to getting rid of people,” Niland said of diminished services those individuals normally would provide.

However, the general sentiment among the commissioners at last week’s meeting was that no citizens have been deprived of essential services due to shortages of either manpower or equipment such as vehicles.

Personnel costs account for more than $9 million — or about 70% — of the city’s total general fund budget of $13.9 million this year, with a separate budget maintained for the water-sewer division that operates on an enterprise fund basis.

Municipal employees, who had received across-the-board pay increases in the previous two fiscal years, got no raises in the 2020-21 budget.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Related Articles

No Picture
Opinion

Local leadership lacking in time of most need

July 24, 2020 John Peters II Opinion 0

For more than four months, since the seriousness of the coronavirus began to truly come to light, it’s nearly impossible to find some facet of everyday life that has not been affected. Work schedules, trips to the grocery store, doctor and dentist visits, child care, even family picnics, funerals and worship services — have all been altered. Some parts of life in America, life in the world, may never return to what we once knew as normal, even if a vaccine is successfully developed and distributed.

[…]