Filing period opens for town seats

DOBSON — The summer filing period has opened for local nonpartisan elections.

Those interested in running for county commissioner or one of the three school boards had to file for office in December. Now is the time to file for the town boards for Dobson, Pilot Mountain and Elkin.

With all that has transpired in the past four months, the spring primaries may seem like a long time ago. For many offices, the primaries were the de facto elections as the Democrat Party didn’t have anyone file in eight races. This means that county Chairman Larry Johnson has all but won his seat along with fellow board member Commissioner Van Tucker.

Only two of those earlier races will be decided in November. Those are the register of deeds race between Democrat Lloyd Terry and Republic Todd Harris and the Mount Airy Board of Education’s District A race between Republican Randy Floyd and Democrat incumbent Phil Thacker.

The filing period for the municipal races lasts until noon on July 17. The filing fee is $5 for the Dobson and Elkin races and $6 for Pilot Mountain.

Dobson

In the county seat, three of the commissioners’ spots are up for grabs: Robin Testerman Beeson, Todd Dockery and Amy Whitaker. All three have filed to run.

Beeson and Dockery won their seats in 2016. Vonda Comer won the other spot, following in the footsteps of her husband Bob, but she later stepped down; Whitaker was appointed to her seat.

Like Whitaker, Dockery was once an appointee mid-term. He served for a term from 1990-94. Then when a spot came open in 2010, a person with experience as commissioner was an easy choice. He went back on the town board and has been there for 10 years.

Dockery, who works in sales in his day job, said, “It is a privilege serving the town of Dobson. We are in the middle of the water plant project, and I am excited that will be complete soon. We are also having a study done on our wastewater system, and I would like to see that completed and bring that system up to date with our water system.

“I enjoy working with the board. I think each board member brings different ideas to the table which benefits the town. All of our departments do such an exceptional job providing services in a quality manner that makes it an easy choice to want to serve on the board.”

Beeson, who works with the Children’s Center, said, “I thought about not running again and giving someone else a chance. But I like the progress we’ve made and I like serving our community.”

Among the things she is proud of, Beeson said: “Our low tax rate, our park – keeping it clean and neat, keeping water and sewer rates affordable, our police department. We’re a small town, but we have extremely high standards in all our departments.”

Pilot Mountain

Pilot Mountain has two commissioners seats open, but as of Monday neither one has a candidate.

Four years ago, Evan Cockerham and Kim Quinn beat out Mary Nunn Meijboom and Franklin Nichols. Then in 2018 Dwight Atkins announced he would not seek reelection for mayor, so Cockerham threw his hat in the ring and won the seat, creating an opening.

Hilda Willis was appointed to the spot a couple of meetings after the new mayor was sworn in.

Neither Quinn nor Willis has filed to run.

Commissioner Quinn announced last month that she wouldn’t be running. She reaffirmed that after Monday night’s monthly board meeting.

“I have served Pilot Mountain for six years,” Quinn said. “It’s been rewarding and challenging at the same time. It takes hard work and most of all love for the community and the future.

“The decisions we make can ripple for decades and beyond. For example, the decision to close our water plant and buy water from Mount Airy. That’s a hard decision to ever reverse for the town. To be honest, this board and past boards make decisions with good intent, but they don’t always play out the way you thought.”

Quinn not only has her own tax service, but manages a coffee shop and is a mom. She said those responsibilities haven’t left her enough hours in the day to dedicate to public office.

“It’s not an easy job,” she said. “We may only meet 2-8 hours a month, but a good commissioner works outside the meetings every single day.”

As for whom might fill her seat, Quinn said, “Although I am choosing not to run for re-election due to other time constraints, I have faith that someone will step up and run. Someone who will love this town and serve the town and not their own personal interests. We have a low population, but we are blessed to have so many that care and will dedicate the time and energy to the future of Pilot Mountain.”

Elkin

Two people have filed for mayor between incumbent Sam Bishop and challenger Randal LeMay Jr.

The other two seats have seen those commissioners already file for reelection with Tommy Wheeler and Robert Ball.

Bishop ran unopposed in 2016. Wheeler was the top vote-getter in a four-person race. Skip Whitman was second and got the other commissioner slot. After a couple of years on the board, Whitman stepped down.

During the commissioners’ annual board retreat March 1, 2019, Mayor Bishop announced that nine letters of interest had been received by the town for Whitman’s seat.

Those sending in letters of interest include Robert Ball, a local Realtor and chairman of the town’s planning and zoning commission. Ball was selected on March 11 and sworn in on April 8 of 2019.

At that March 2019 meeting Mayor Bishop encouraged those interested in a position on the board to run in 2020, noting that in November 2018 two incumbents and one newcomer ran for three seats on the board with no opposition.

On Tuesday Ball spoke about why he is running for a full term.

He said he likes the momentum that Elkin has gotten going. The past five years has seen more than the previous 20 years, he said, as far as things such as refurbishing and bringing new businesses downtown and elsewhere in town.

Ball was a volunteer for 10 years on the town planning and zoning commission and was involved in projects like the Elkin Valley Trails.

Elkin is a great place to raise a family, Ball said, or to visit for a weekend with the three rivers, the trails system, and the close proximity to Stone Mountain and Pilot Mountain National Parks.

Vote by mail

When the shelter-in-place orders went in place across almost every state in the union, some government bodies began discussing the possibility of allowing citizens to vote in the 2020 election by mail-in ballot.

In recent months there have been many posts and memes on social media encouraging people to take a stand against making a switch to mail-in voting. However, this state doesn’t have to make any change as it has been that way since before any area resident was born.

“North Carolina is a no-excuse, absentee-by-mail state and has been for many years,” stated Michella Huff, director of elections.

“Absentee first came about during the Civil War as a way for soldiers to cast a ballot in their home states,” she explained. “The idea of allowing military voters to cast a ballot ‘in absentia’ is still one of the driving factors for states allowing absentee ballots.”

All states, by federal law, are required to send absentee ballots to military and overseas voters for federal elections. All registered voters in this state may request an absentee ballot for the November 2020 general election. No special circumstances or reason is needed to receive and vote a mail-in absentee ballot.

“As always, we will have early OneStop voting beginning Oct. 15-31,” Huff said, for those who might want to avoid the crowds at the county’s 28 polling places on Election Day, which falls on Nov. 3 this year.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.