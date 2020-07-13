County seeks bike trail survey

July 13, 2020 John Peters II News, Outdoors 0

DOBSON — Surry County Parks and Recreation is reassessing the mountain bike trail system at Fisher River Park by seeking the public’s input through a 3-5 minute survey.

“We would like input on the existing trail system and proposed improvements,” said Daniel White, Surry County Parks and Recreation director. “We hope to make improvements that will provide an exceptional trail experience, increase use and attract visitors and events.”

“Even if citizens do not ride the trails at Fisher River Park, their input is still extremely valuable,”he said. “Please take time to fill out the survey by clicking this link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/FisherRiverPark. “

The survey is also posted on the Surry County Parks and Recreation Facebook page.