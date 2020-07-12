July cruise-in canceled – COVID-19 again

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Downtown Business Association President Phil Marsh pauses during a past cruise-in spearheaded by that organization in Mount Airy.

All revved up and no place to go will be the story once again for car enthusiasts with the cancellation of this month’s Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In event in downtown Mount Airy.

An annual cruise-in season running here from June through October, launched in 2010, was scheduled to get off the starting line this year on June 20 — only to be red-flagged by COVID-19 rules restricting public gatherings.

When announcing that cancellation, the Downtown Business Association (DBA), which spearheads the popular series, was hopeful its July edition could unfold next weekend — under a schedule that includes cruise-ins being staged on the third Saturday of each month involved.

This possibility was dashed with an announcement Friday from DBA President Phil Marsh.

“We are sorry to have to do this, but we have to cancel the cruise-in for July,” Marsh said in a statement issued on behalf of the organization. He cited the ongoing governmental restrictions related to the coronavirus which also sidelined a July 4 parade downtown.

“This is outside of our control,” the DBA official added. “We hate to do this, but the health and safety of everyone is our top priority.”

Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening plan is in effect until this Friday, the day before the July cruise-in was to be held, meaning there is much uncertainty about what will be allowed afterward for various business and other activities.

Marsh says there’s still next month to look forward to in the hopes the cruise-in series showcasing muscle cars, vintage autos and other unique rides — which also has evolved into a major social event — can get rolling again on downtown streets.

“We are watching how things go on a monthly basis and hope we can move forward with the August cruise-in if things go well.”

While emphasizing that the decision is out of the DBA’s hands, Marsh said he is seeking to work out some kind of compromise that could allow the cruise-ins to resume full throttle.

He plans to pitch an idea to authorities that might permit the cruise-ins and other events to be conducted if controlled conditions are in place, such as requiring face masks for everyone attending.

“And I’m hoping we can get something worked out on this,” Marsh said. “I’m hoping for August we can get something going.” There is reason for optimism.

“I’ve been talking to Dale Watson, the police chief,” Marsh said of one such official. “Dale’s been good to work with on these downtown events.”

The city police chief also understands the importance of such gatherings to the city and the economic and additional repercussions faced when they are cancelled, Marsh believes.

“It’s really bad for the merchants and the downtown — it’s really bad for the community,” the DBA president acknowledged.

Marsh said the organization feels the frustration of the general public in being uncertain about the status of the cruise-ins, not only locals but folks wanting to attend from out of town who need to book lodging and make other plans.

“Just tell people to bear with us,” he said of the message the Downtown Business Association wants to convey concerning future cruise-in events.

“We appreciate your support and can’t wait to see y’all soon,” he commented. ‘We are wanting to do this — it’s not our fault.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

