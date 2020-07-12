Building relationships

A super productive sweet bell pepper

One of the best varieties of sweet bell peppers is the Keystone. Sweet peppers are tropical and will grow quickly in warm soil of the June garden plot. The Keystone bell peppers produces fist-sized peppers from mid-summer until early frost. You can choose from other sweet bells such as Door Knob, California Wonder, and Big Bertha. Set plants about a foot and a half apart in a furrow about the depth of the first two tiny leaves. Add peat moss to the bottom of the furrow and apply Garden-Tone organic vegetable food. Hill up soil all around the peppers. Cage or steak the pepper plants to give support from the wind or storms and to aid in a cleaner harvest. Feed with Garden-Tone and hill up soil to the peppers every twenty days.

Strawberry harvest is winding down

As the month winds down its first week, there remains only a few more days to visit a pick-your own strawberry patch near you. The season will be over in just a few more days. Buy enough to freeze several gallons for desserts during winter. Mornings in June are comfortable in mid spring and this makes picking berries a fun thing to do. If you do not have the time to pick, call ahead and order your berries ready picked for about a dollar more per gallon.

Time for the big guns of summertime

As we move into the months of summer, we can also look forward to the beginning of humid afternoons and the advent of pop up thunderstorms that the heat of summer often brings. A thunderstorm can be the lifeblood of the summer garden as they bring new life to the garden and lawn. The refreshing air after an afternoon thunderstorm is also refreshing after a humid day. A thunderstorm settles the dust and perks up flowers and gardens and livens up the leaves on the trees as well as lower the humidity.

Nights that are warm with plenty of fireflies

On warm June evenings the lawn and garden are filled with the amber glow of fireflies and they flicker and signal across the deck and porch. We hope this will be a long season for them. To really enjoy a glorious display of fireflies, a trip down a lonely Surry County country road away from city and street lights and traffic will increase your odds of seeing great numbers of fireflies.

Checking the Irish potato crop

The Irish potato crop now has some white blooms which is a sign that tiny spuds are forming under their green foliage. Feel under the vines gently and you may discover a few small potatoes as an earnest of a crop that will be ready before dog days.

Feeding summer vegetables with organic vegetable plant foods

Vegetables do not need to be fertilized, they need to be fed with organic vegetable food such as Garden-Tone, Plant-Tone, and Tomato-Tone. Keep summer vegetables healthy and productive with these special organic blends for a great harvest.

Keep planting those green beans

Green beans are a 65- to 75-day crop and can be sown to succeed other crops and provide a harvest over the months of summer. You can choose from such varities as Strike, Top Crop, Contender, Tenderette, Blue Lake Bush, and Kentucky Wonder Bush. Green beans are one of the summer vegetable crops that can be continually planted for a harvest all summer long. Use peat moss in the furrows when sowing green beans in warm summer temperatures to retain moisture and improve soil texture. When green beans develop two leaves, apply Garden-Tone organic vegetable food and pull up soil over the plants after applying Garden-Tone organic vegetable food, repeat this every 15 to 20 days.

Be on the alert for dastardly Japanese beetles

They are the pest of every flower, plant, and vegetable in the garden. As soon as you see one, place the traps and locate the traps to draw beetles away from the garden or flower beds. Empty the traps often. Destroy the beetles by dipping the trap of Japanese beetles into a five gallon plastic bucket filled with a pot of boiling water. Empty the dead beetles on the driveway or sidewalk for the birds to eat. Do not pour on grass because the hot water will kill the grass.

Use Tomato-Tone organic food for great tomato production

Tomato-tone is a totally organic product and is available in three-pound bags that are zippered to make application easier and cleaner. This product is also calcium enriched to prevent blossom end rot. A bag may cost quit a bit, but it is effective and a little goes a long way. You can find it a most hardwares, garden shops, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, and at many nurseries. The zippered bag makes the food easy to apply and it keeps it off your hands. It has a fine texture and will quickly absorb into the soil and feed tomatoes.

Sister products of Tomato-Tone are Plant-Tone, Garden-tone, Flower-Tone and Rose-Tone

These organic products are all available in three-pound zippered bags for the same price specially formulated for all flowers, tomatoes, roses and vegetables. They are all proven products that have been used by gardeners since 1929.

A dragon wing begonia in a large container

The dragon wing is a large blossoming begonia with long wing-shaped leaves. One of these hot pink blooming plants will quickly cascade over the sides of a large container and produce clusters of large flowers all summer. A dragon wing cost around five dollars and will need to be transplanted to a large container when you bring it home.

The fresh perfume of the honeysuckle

The essence of the perfume of the wild honeysuckle is heavenly as it wafts its aroma across the garden plot and winds its way to the porch and deck. It pleases the nostrils and sweetens the twilight. A drive on a country road in Surry County with the scent of honeysuckles emitting through the open window of the vehicle is a heavenly adventure!

Planting seed of determinate tomato seed now for an autumn harvest

As we move past the first week of June, it is time to start a couple packets of determinate varieties of tomato seed for transplanting tomato plants to the garden in mid July. As we move into July, tomato plants are harder to find which makes it wise and practical to propagate your own. For late summer, the determinants such as Celebrity, Rutgers, Homestead, Marglobe and Early Girl are best varities. Use a good seed starting medium such as Hoffmans or Jiffy by Ferry Morse for excellent results. Sow the seed packets in one pint or quart pots of seed starting medium and allowing enough medium per pot to cover the seed. Mix medium with enough water to moisten it. Place medium in pot to within half an inch from the top. Thinly spread one packet of seed on the medium and cover seed with a layer of medium and pat down for soil contact. Repeat process with second seed packet. Use a spray bottle of water and mist the seed each evening. Keep pots out of direct sunlight. In eight to ten days they will develop two leaves and will be ready to transplant to individual pots. Use the seed starting medium and place one plant in each pot, keep from direct sunlight and water daily. They will be ready to transplant to the garden in about three weeks.

Any vegetable planted in June will grow quickly

Any vegetable planted in the June garden plot will enjoy more than a 100-day growing season. Corn needs to be sown now so it will have the hundred days it to needs to produce a harvest. Continue to plant tomato plants for as long as you can find healthy plants so you can extend the harvest all summer.

Making a strawberry cobbler

You will need one quart fresh strawberries, one cup sugar, one stick margarine, two teaspoons baking powder, three fourth cup of milk, three fourth cup flour, pinch of salt, half cup sugar. Set oven to 350 degrees, slice and mash berries, add three fourth cup sugar, mix with berries and set aside. Melt stick of margarine and pour into a 13x9x2 inch baking pan or dish. Make a batter of half cup sugar, two teaspoons baking powder, three fourth cup flour, pinch of salt, three fourth cup of milk. Pour this mixed batter over melted margarine in the 13x9x2 inch pan. Pour mashed strawberries on top. Bake for one hour until batter rises to top and is crisp and brown.

Hoe hoe hoedown

A magic potion: Six-year-old Jody was curious as he watched his mother smooth beauty lotion on her face and asked, “Why do you do that Mom?” Jody’s mother said “To make myself pretty.” Jody’s mother began removing the lotion with a napkin. “Whats the matter?” said Jody. “Are you giving up already?”

The almanac for June

The moon reached its last quarter on Wednesday, June 2. There will be a new moon on Thursday, June 10. Flag Day will be Monday, June 14. The moon reaches its first quarter on Thursday, June 17. The first full day of summer will be Monday, June 21. There will be a full moon on the night of Friday, June 24. This will be named “Full strawberry moon.”