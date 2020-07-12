Pandemic posing problems for park

For nearly 75 years, Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy has stood as a solid reminder of the sacrifices made by military members — but now a different type of battle is being waged with COVID-19.
Unlike foes that can be readily spotted and dealt with in combat, the pandemic is a silent, unseen enemy — but one taking both human and institutional casualties nonetheless, including halting numerous events due to government-imposed restrictions on large public gatherings.
In the case of Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street, this is posing a major financial crisis that it is seeking the public’s help to mitigate.
“We’ve got two big fundraisers that we run the park off of,” explained Doug Joyner, the president of the governing board for the facility that dates to 1946 — the year after World War II ended.
One is the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention normally held at Veterans Memorial Park each June, but which was called off over coronavirus concerns this year — silencing what would have been its 49th-annual edition.
The other is the Surry County Agricultural Fair typically staged in September, which Joyner, serving his first year as park president, says is also being threatened for the same reason.
Scrapping the fiddlers convention meant lost revenues of $40,000 to $50,000 which would’ve been derived from camping fees and other proceeds, according to Joyner, who in addition to park president is the commander of local American Legion Post 123.
It jointly owns the park with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2019.
The county fair, if also cancelled this year, would mean losing about $40,000 more relied on for operating expenses, Joyner said. Regular bingo games at the park also have been derailed by the coronavirus along with other activities normally occurring there.
An annual July 4 fireworks show was held this month, but under social-distancing and further guidelines that included no food being served.
Cooking up burgers and other items for sale during the event has been another revenue source over the years, which this holiday prompted the charging of admission to the fireworks display for the first time ever as an alternative.
Meanwhile, Veterans Memorial Park faces ongoing fixed costs to maintain its existence — whether there’s a pandemic or not — which include upkeep, utilities and other operational expenses. Donations and revenues from events and rentals are used solely for those purposes.
“Our power bill out there every month is over $1,000 and our water bill is over $1,000,” the park president said.
Joyner added that many people mistakenly assume the facility is governmental in nature, belonging to the city — and therefore able to absorb such costs.
“But it doesn’t — it belongs to the veterans.”
The main purposes of the park include existing as a memorial for all those who served in any war or conflict; providing a meeting place for members of the VFW and American Legion; and being a recreational venue for the community at large along with veterans and their families.
Funding appeal
In an effort to ease the financial pressures posed by COVID-19, the five-member governing board of Veterans Memorial Park, which includes representatives of both posts, has launched a campaign through the GoFundMe website.
It is a charity-oriented platform that relies on the crowdfunding concept, in which the public at large can aid various causes with numerous donations large and small.
These can include supporting movements, such as a recently launched Justice Plus Equality Fund targeting racial issues, generating money for coronavirus relief or helping individuals with challenging circumstances, accidents and illnesses, for example.
“It’s just a way to try to keep the park open,” Joyner said of initiating the GoFundMe page for the Mount Airy facility, which is accessible through the link https://www.gofundme.com/f/kvnuvg-veterans-memorial-park
One recent GoFundMe effort was launched in memory of Officer Anthony Dia, 26, a member of the Toledo, Ohio Police Department who was fatally shot in the line of duty while responding to an incident at a Home Depot store. As of Saturday afternoon, it had generated $258,161 toward a $500,000 fundraising goal.
In Veterans Memorial Park’s case, $10,000 is sought, which Joyner says would allow the facility to get through this year and the first part of 2021 before the events season kicks in again.
“We are asking our citizens to donate and give to the park fund in order to keep our park in operation during this difficult time,” says a statement from the board included on the GoFundMe page.
“It is our duty as citizens and Americans to keep our local Veterans Memorial Park open and operable so it may continue to benefit all our veterans organizations, our community and families,” it continues.
“Any donations are greatly appreciated no matter what the amount — we need to come together as a community to help provide (assistance) in this time of need for our Veterans Memorial Park.”
