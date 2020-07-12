County trails, rivers, offer outdoor escape

July 11, 2020 John Peters II News, Outdoors 0

DOBSON — Surry County officials recently announced that July is Parks and Recreation Month.

“Surry County Parks and Recreation has a wide array of outdoor recreational opportunities that meet social distancing requirements,” the county said in a written statement issued Friday.

Among the facilities available for public use are Fisher River Park, with more than 1.5 miles of walking trails, more than 6.5 miles of mountain bike trails and a new disc golf practice range. “Surry County Parks and Recreation is also accepting reservations for family picnic shelters and ball fields by calling 336-401-8235,” the county said.

According to the release, there are more than 500 miles of cycling trails on the Surry County Scenic Bikeway and disc golfers are welcome to play the 9-hole course at Shoals Community Recreation Disc Golf Course.

The following public river accesses allow for kayaking, canoeing, tubing and fishing:

Yadkin River

• Roaring River Access, which is in Wilkes County

• Ronda Access, located in Ronda, which is in Wilkes County

• Crater Park in Elkin

• Burch Station, Greenwood Circle off Highway 268, where Yadkin and Mitchell rivers meet

• Yadkin/Shore Access, off Highway 601 across Yadkin County line

• Shoals Access, off Shoals Road in Yadkin County

• Donnaha Access, off Highway 67 in Yadkin County, near Forsyth County line

Fisher River

• Fisher River Park in Dobson

• Old U.S. Highway 601 access, near Dobson, off U.S. Highway 601

• Hamlin Ford, near Dobson, off Hamlin Ford Road

• Bray Ford, near Dobson, where Rockford and Bray Ford roads meet

Ararat River

• Riverside Park in Mount Airy

• HB Rowe Environmental Park in Mount Airy

• Tharrington Park in Mount Airy

• Highway 268 East Access, between Pilot Mountain and Level Cross

Mitchell River

• Mountain Park access at Zephyr-Mountain Park Road

• Burch Station, Greenwood Circle off Highway 268, where Yadkin and Mitchell rivers meet

The Old U.S. Highway 601 river access construction project is funded by a non-matching grant of $90,844 from Duke Energy Water Resources Fund and being built by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The Highway 268 East river access was built for $72,712 from Duke Energy Water Resources Fund and was designed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Mount Airy Parks and Recreation maintains access points at Riverside, HB Rowe Environmental and Tharrington parks. Elkin Recreation and Parks oversees the Crater Park river access. Surry County Parks and Recreation maintains all local river access points outside of municipalities. The access points located outside Surry County are maintained by their respective county or municipality.

For more information about these recreation options, log onto www.co.surry.nc.us, scroll over “Departments” and click on Parks and Recreation.