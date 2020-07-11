Police reports

• A traffic stop for a registration violation has resulted in a Mount Airy man being jailed under a $25,000 secured bond for allegedly possessing methamphetamine for sale, according to city police reports.

Christopher Evan Crouse, 38, of 151 Cedar Gate Lane, was encountered by officers Wednesday during the stop of a 2006 Hyundai Elantra at a location on Taylor Street near North Main Street. Meth was seized as part of the investigation along with packaging materials identified as multiple clear baggies. Crouse was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 10.

• Joey Keith “High Roller” Caudle, 29, listed as homeless, was served Tuesday with a warrant for a charge of resisting a public officer which had been issued the day before, with no details given. Caudle was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a District Court appearance this coming Monday.

• The Aldi grocery store on State Street was the scene of a theft on Monday, when property including a $200 air-conditioner and three-in-one cabana valued at $70 were taken along with large quantities of Old Spice and Secret deodorant, Gain laundry detergent, Downy dryer sheets and other items.

• Also Monday, merchandise valued at $259 was stolen at the Roses department store by a known suspect, including a 32-inch flat-screen television set and two wireless Bluetooth speakers.

• A first-degree burglary occurred on July 2 at the home of Timothy Ellis Parker in the 300 block of Willow Street, where entry was gained through an unlocked door and items inside were broken including a flower pot. No monetary figure was noted.

• Portia Leann Childress, 26, of 170 Maple Drive, was charged with larceny on July 1 after loss-prevention personnel at the Goodwill store on Rockford Street allegedly saw her take items with a total value of $39. The case is set for the July 20 District Court session.

• Lisa McCarty Weddle, 39, of 148 Tidy Trail, Dobson, was arrested on June 30 as a fugitive from justice after an encounter at the local probation office on State Street. It revealed an outstanding warrant for arrest for Weddle from Carroll County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter that had been entered into a national crime database, police records state.

She was held in the Surry County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond and is scheduled for an Oct. 1 court appearance.

• A break-in was discovered at a Carroll Street home on June 30, which involved the theft of and/or damage to wiring and copper pipe totaling $5,000. The victim of the crime is listed as Linda Lovill Dean.

• Another break-in was reported on June 30 in which a propped-up door was moved and pushed to the ground to gain entry to a residence in the 900 block of Willow Street, owned by Tammy Lynn Nelsen of Hadley Street. Nothing was listed as missing, but exterior door glass panel damage of an unspecified value occurred.

• A DeLonghi window air-conditioner worth $300 was stolen from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on June 29 by an unknown suspect.

• The license plate, number TBW1612, was removed from a 2002 Toyota Corolla owned by Avery Hampton Brown overnight on June 30 while it was at his residence on West Pine Street.

• A Virginia man was jailed under a $10,300 secured bond on June 26 on a felony drug charge stemming from a traffic stop of a 2000 Nissan Maxima on West Poplar Street near West Lebanon Street. Timothy Scott Brown Jr., 29, of Carrollwood Mobile Home Park, was pulled over in reference to being wanted on an outstanding order for arrest on an undisclosed matter.

This led to the seizure of substances including heroin, Xanax and buprenorphine and Brown being charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, a felony; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. He is scheduled to be in District Court on July 20.