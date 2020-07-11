Surry airman dies in England

July 11, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0

Flags to fly at half-staff July 15-17

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Jeremiah Johnson posted a photo on Facebook from June 2016 of him with his parents on Nags Head Island.

DOBSON — Surry County government facilities will fly flags at half-staff for three days this week to honor the life of an Air Force staff sergeant and Surry County native who died recently while serving overseas.

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Dakota Johnson, 28, passed away on June 27 in the United Kingdom while serving his country in the U.S. Air Force 100th Security Forces Squadron, Royal Air Force Base in Mildenhall, England.

Surry County officials are asking all local businesses to fly flags at half-staff, as well, July 15-17.

A native of Lowgap and the son of B.J. and Sandra Johnson, Staff Sgt. Johnson was a security forces airman assigned to a Royal Air Force base in Mildenhall, England.

“Jeremiah joined the Air Force in October of 2013 and was excited about his career and proud to serve his country, re-enlisting in January 2020,” the family stated in his obituary.

“He was a Defender, Flight Leader and mentor, well liked by everyone that met him, touching lives in such positive ways. Jeremiah always greeted you with his contagious smile, expressing the kindness and friendship he was happy to share.”

His decorations include two Air Force Achievement medals.

According to the Air Force times, he was found unresponsive at his off base residence. “Fellow airmen tried to resuscitate him, but to no avail,” the report said.

“We are unsure of the cause of death at this time,” based commander Col. Troy Pananon told the Air Force times.

According to the military publication, an Air Force spokesman said Staff Sgt. Johnson “was truly an amazing Airman, leader and friend to everyone he met.” The Air Force also said Johnson was a “selfless servant and professional — great Defender. We will truly miss him.”

Larry Johnson, chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners, said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. May they always know that Surry County forever remembers and recognizes Staff Sgt. Johnson’s protection of our freedoms.”

Pilot Mountain Commissioner Donna Kiger posted on social media:

“A star has burned out. The US Air Force has lost a great leader. The world has lost a great friend. My sweet friends have lost the light of their life.

“The world is a much better place for having SSgt. Jeremiah Johnson in it, even for such a short time. He served his country big. He lived big. He loved big. And he smiled big.

“He will always hold a special place in my heart, and will forever be our Bull Frog.

“Please join me in keeping his Mama and Daddy in prayer that God’s peace will surround them during this most devastating time.

“Peace and love to you Jeremiah.”

Kiger said Johnson was a year behind her son Tyler in high school, then when her son was stationed in England, too, they lived just around the corner from each other.

His mother Sandy posted a memorial online at Moody Funeral Services.

“RIP my sweet, precious son. I will love you and grieve for you until I take my last breath. I am still your biggest fan and you were and still are the light of my life. The day you were placed in my arms was one of the happiest and proudest moments of my life. I will treasure all the memories made and hold on to those when the darkness tries to set in. I will miss you, your big beautiful smile, your huge heart, your love for life, your belly laughs, your kindness & thoughtfulness, everything that makes up who you are. Heaven is brighter since you arrived. I will see you again my love … You’re the brightest star that shines. I love you. Momma”

The family says it will receive friends at Mount Airy Church of God this Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Ivy Green Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family says that anyone who would like to pay their respects to SSgt. Johnson may do so at Moody Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks folks to make a donation to any veteran charity of their choice.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.