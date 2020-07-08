City officials to dissect finances

Capital improvements, fund balance targeted

Commissioner Jon Cawley makes a point regarding a funding matter during the last meeting of the Mount Airy city council in June.

Mount Airy officials will conduct what is expected to be a “balanced” meeting on city finances Thursday afternoon — discussing both money that’s in hand and ways it might be spent.

This involves a special session the mayor and city commissioners have scheduled for 2 p.m. that day.

A regular meeting that would have been held last Thursday was cancelled due to its proximity to Independence Day, but council members have said they wanted to gather later in the month to discuss two familiar issues.

One involves the creation of a fund balance policy for the municipality, with officials also slated to address the development of a funding policy for a city Capital Improvements Plan.

Mount Airy’s fund balance also has been referred to over the years as the city’s “savings” or “surplus.” It includes money accumulated which is available to allocate for any purpose.

The fund presently contains $7.4 million, based on figures presented during a budget workshop in June.

While that might seem a hefty figure to the average person, some city officials have expressed concern about constant budget amendments that have dipped into the fund balance (three years ago the fund was at $10.8 million).

They’ve cited a need to determine how low it should be allowed to go in order to avoid depleting the fund to an uncomfortable level, while maintaining revenues for future emergencies.

On the spending side of the city financial equation Thursday afternoon, the council will discuss ways to pay for a Capital Improvement Plan — an issue that was receiving much attention during the winter, only to be sidelined by the coronavirus.

At last report, Mount Airy was facing $42 million in capital needs over the next 10 years, which include big-ticket items, generally costing more than $10,000, related to buildings, infrastructure projects and equipment needs of city government, such as vehicles.

A timetable for finalizing a list of priority items and identifying ways to fund these had been laid out early this year with help from Doug Carter, a financial expert from Charlotte employed to assist the local government.

Carter is not expected to attend Thursday’s meeting, however, according to reports from City Hall.

Virtual alternatives

While Thursday afternoon’s session in the council chamber of the Municipal Building technically is open to the public, seating will be limited to maintain social-distancing guidelines. This means most of the chairs in the audience section of the room will be unavailable for occupancy.

Interested citizens still will be able to monitor the proceedings by virtual means, via Webex and Facebook Live.

The meeting is to be accessible through the Webex link https://mountairy.webex.com/mountairy/onstage/g.php?MTID=efd28dc5b6b1dc0b56abfb4fc813fbaac and using the password COMA if prompted.

It also can be viewed via Facebook live on the City of Mount Airy, NC Facebook page, by logging onto Facebook and going to that page.

To listen by telephone, the public may dial 1-408-418-9388 and use access code 129 465 9762 if prompted.

Links are scheduled to be posted on www.mountairy.org the day of the meeting.

