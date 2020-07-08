Mount Airy Police Reports

July 7, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Power tools valued at $1,147 were discovered stolen Monday from Lowe’s Hardware, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The crime involved 20-volt DeWalt products including a seven-tool kit with storage capacity and a pair of four-tool combo kits, which were taken by an unknown suspect.

• Drug charges were issued against two people after a suspicious-vehicle investigation Saturday in the parking lot of Mayberry Motor Inn on North Andy Griffith Parkway. Officers called to the scene allegedly smelled marijuana emanating from the 2003 Chevrolet Blazer.

This led to Jason Smith Phillips, 40, of 107 Alleghany Lane, Pilot Mountain, being charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and a passenger in the vehicle, Amanda Rae Jeffcoat, 33, of 316 Bullin Hollow Lane in Ararat, with possession of marijuana. Both also are accused of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillips was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond, while Jeffcoat was released on a citation, with both scheduled to appear in District Court on Aug. 24.

In 2008 Phillips spent six months in prison after a conviction for felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug.

He has a July 29 court date to face a charge of felony possession of meth. On Aug. 19 the charges are felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 21 he faces three counts of felony trafficking meth, possession of a Schedule III drug, felony maintaining a drug vehicle, and several driving-related charges. At the time of Phillips’ arrest in January, Sheriff Steve Hiatt said detectives located in the suspect’s vehicle 48 grams of meth, Suboxone (buprenorphine) strips, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffcoat was just in court June 22 where she pleaded guilty to four drug charges and driving while license revoked. The charges were felony possession of a Schedule I drug, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She received probation for three years and a suspended sentence, which could be activated by any further convictions.

She also has a July 22 court date to face a charge of felony intimidation of a witness.

• An assault was reported on June 20, which involved a known individual striking Chad Sanders Bledsoe of the 100 block of West Pine Street several times with his fists during an incident at Bledsoe’s residence. The case was still undergoing further investigation at last report.

• Worth Honda-Kawasaki on West Pine Street was the scene of a breaking and entering discovered on June 20, which involved entry being gained by removing screws from boards covering a window at the business. Nothing was reported missing, but damage of an unspecified value resulted to the wooden window frame, which was broken.

• An incident involving injury to real property occurred on June 19 at the home of Cynthia Dawn Van Hoy on West Oakdale Street, where an unknown suspect threw a brick through the rear window of her 2016 Kia Soul, causing $450 in damage.

• Portia Leann Childress, 26, of 170 Maple Drive, was charged with larceny on June 19 at Walmart, where she allegedly took merchandise valued at $300, which was recovered, including 75 Kinder eggs and miscellaneous baby and household items.

Childress is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 17 and has been banned from Walmart.

• A 26-inch Schwinn Kempo bicycle, silver and magenta in color and valued at $250, was discovered stolen on June 18 from the home of owner Deborah Cochran on Allred Mill Road, where it had been parked unattended near a watershed area located off that road.