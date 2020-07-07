News moving some editions to digital

July 7, 2020 John Peters II News 0

Beginning Thursday, July 9, The Mount Airy News Tuesday and Thursday editions will be available in a digital format only. By visiting mtairynews.com, readers will be able to view those two editions online. The link can be found by clicking on Tuesday/Thursday in the menu bar at the top left of the mtairynews.com home page starting with Thursday’s newspaper.

In the near future, the Tuesday and Thursday digital edition will only be available to our subscribers. Visibility will be available for a one-time fee for those wishing to see a specific publication, or readers are invited to become subscribers of the newspaper. Print versions of the newspaper will be delivered, and available at newsstands and in stores on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

Decisions about publications are very difficult.

“Like most small businesses, we have been faced with changing how we do business over the past few months,” said Sandra Hurley, regional publisher. “Our digital audience continues to grow at record-breaking numbers, while our print customers are steady and very important to us. The challenges we are all facing due to COVID-19 brings about new ways to make sure our viewers and readers receive the most updated news and advertising content.”