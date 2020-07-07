United Fund names new director

Staff report

The United Fund of Surry has named Monique Farrell Smith as the agency’s new executive director.

She fills the seat vacated by Merry Craig Boaz, who resigned in May after nearly 3-1/2 years at the helm of the organization.

“Smith brings with her a wealth of experience and passion for the United Fund,” the agency said in announcing her appointment.

After graduating from Salem College in Winston-Salem, she served as executive director of two other programs, including the Piedmont Wind Symphony, as well as working with the United Way of Forsyth County as their senior director of engagement strategies.

“We are delighted to welcome Smith to this role, and feel we have selected someone who exemplifies the qualities and leadership traits that epitomize this organization,” The United Fund said regarding her appointment. “Her experience in charity work and her dedication to relationship building could not be more valuable, nor come at a better time for us as an organization.”

“Monique has all of the qualities that we look for in an executive director – experience with the role, a genuine passion for the people of our area, and the ability to bring people together to help make our community a better place,” said Christopher Cook, president of the local United Fund. “We couldn’t be happier that she will join us and guide us through this new chapter.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the United Fund of Surry. I feel incredibly humbled to have the chance to help this group through these trying times, and hope to show this community how, now more than ever, we need organizations like the United Fund of Surry County to help lift us up and bring us together,” Smith said. “The United Fund touches so many people’s lives, often without their knowledge, and to have a chance to grow and nurture these vital social and economic connections is something that I won’t take for granted. Thank you to everyone who has welcomed me here and I look forward to meeting with the many local organizations that make the United Fund so special.”

“The organization would also like to thank departing Executive Director Merry Craig Boaz for her stellar leadership and talent and wishes her all the best for the future,” the organization said.

With her new role, Smith will be at the helm of a 60-year-old organization that has taken a leading role in the community in supporting human service agencies and helping those who are struggling.

“The United Fund’s 26 member agencies address a multitude of needs within our community including crisis and emergency care; food, utility, and medical assistance; shelter; counseling services; and opportunities for youth, seniors and the disabled. The United Fund’s mission is to unite our community around the shared goal of supporting these agencies and the important work that they do,” the group said in its announcement.