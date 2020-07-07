July 6, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Officers answering a welfare check call Saturday wound up arresting a Mount Airy man on drug charges, according to city police reports.

Jose Jackie Hernandez, 26, of 410 Welcome Baptist Church Road, was encountered by law enforcement personnel at a location on Parrish Lane near East Bluemont Road. This led to a probable-cause search of the 2000 Ford Taurus he was in and the seizure of multiple controlled substances including methamphetamine and marijuana, arrest records state.

Hernandez is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, along with two misdemeanors: possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 10 appearance in District Court.

• Also Saturday, a Reidsville resident was arrested on charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespassing after an incident at Chili’s Grill and Bar on Rockford Street.

Tyshawn Keith Webb, 26, had been banned from that establishment on June 26, which led to another trespassing investigation there Saturday night, during which Webb allegedly “resisted physically” by hiding his hands and jerking away from Officer J.R. Hatmaker as he was being arrested.

Webb was jailed under an $800 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Sept. 14.

• Michael Davone “Gumby” Jones, 27, of Charlotte, was arrested on charges of injury to real property and second-degree trespassing on June 21 at Edgewood Place Apartments near Walmart. Jones had been banned from that location by the property manager in the presence of police earlier the same day, but then returned.

Jones was taken into custody under a $500 secured bond, with the case set for the July 27 District Court session.

• A motorcycle was discovered stolen from a Galloway Street location on June 20. The black 2005 Honda Rebel CMX 250cc model, owned by Jon Kevin Angel of Caudle Drive and bearing tag number 7M5831, is valued at $1,000.