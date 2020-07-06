Detour announced for I-77 work

Getting out of “Dodge” — or at least some parts of Surry County — could become a little more difficult later this week, if motorists’ exit strategy includes using the southbound U.S. 21 Bypass ramp to Interstate 77.

Starting Wednesday, a short-term closure of that ramp in the Elkin area is scheduled to go into effect as part of a major rehabilitation project by the N.C. Department of Transportation involving I-77.

The U.S. 21 Bypass ramp southbound will be closed for several weeks, according to an announcement from David Uchiyama of the DOT.

This will allow crews from the Archer Western construction company to remove old concrete and the supporting base, then rebuild the ramp designed to last another 30 years, the transportation agency says.

As a result, affected southbound drivers are to be detoured to N.C. 268 (C.C. Camp Road), which will allow them to cross over U.S. 21 Bypass and then join Interstate 77-South.

This construction is part of a $49.5 million project to completely rehabilitate five miles of the interstate and associated ramps, which has now progressed to the one for U.S. 21 Bypass.

The project began last spring and is scheduled to be concluded by Sept. 1, 2021.

Safety stressed

Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton says the detour is prompting safety concerns, explaining that this is an issue anytime vehicular traffic is diverted from its normal pattern to something unfamiliar.

“I think we will have problems with it,” Shelton predicted Monday.

He says periods when road construction is prevalent, including summer months, always are accompanied by “a lot of accidents.”

This is mainly attributed to larger volumes of traffic, and also bigger vehicles such as trucks, being shifting from a major route to a smaller one — requiring an adjustment for both it and the usual local travelers.

Those accustomed to driving at faster speeds need to adjust accordingly, Shelton advised in listing safety precautions, while drivers encountering more truck traffic than usual, for example, must be mindful of the extra spacing and stopping distances required.

