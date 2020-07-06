Drone operator class set

Surry Community College will be offering Commercial Drone Operator classes in Dobson and at the Yadkin Center. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3618, email pilotcenter@surry.edu, or go to www.surry.edu.

DOBSON — Surry Community College will offer two commercial drone operator classes this summer.

Commercial Drone Operator will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 21 through July 30, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room J-103, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. A second class is scheduled to meet Monday, Aug. 3 through Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville.

This training will prepare students for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS)/Drone Flight Certification. Upon completion, students will be prepared to sit for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Test and NCDOT UAS Operator Permit. The course will be taught utilizing the N.C. Department of Transportation Division of Aviation approved curriculum. Advance registration and payment of $71 are required.

Virginia residents will pay the same tuition rate as North Carolina students for these Workforce Training courses. For more information or to register for a class, call 336-386-3618 or email pilotcenter@surry.edu. Registration is available online at surry.edu. There are grants and scholarship opportunities available to help pay for many courses. Complete the form at surry.edu/funding to check eligibility. Surry Community College can assist students with job search, job applications, and resumes.