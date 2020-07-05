Surry County Most Wanted

July 5, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff Report

Mosley

<p>Camacho</p>

Camacho

<p>H.H. King</p>

H.H. King

<p>Duncan</p>

Duncan

<p>Davis</p>

Davis

<p>Childress</p>

Childress

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Christopher Wayne Mosley, 48, white male, wanted probation violations and is on probation for secreting lien property.

• Crystal Moreen Pettry, 39, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit & run, reckless driving, and drive while license revoked.

• Jean Louis Camacho, 23, Hispanic male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for breaking & entering and larceny.

• Marshall Nelson Sheets, 56, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for passing a worthless check.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

———

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• H.H. King II, 39, white male, wanted for felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny after breaking and entering. He is also wanted for felony possession of stolen goods along with misdemeanor injury to personal property.

• Geoffrey Lincoln Duncan, 37, black male, wanted for felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving while license revoked, driving left of center, reckless driving to endanger and exceeding posted speed.

• Summer Nicole Davis, 35, white female, wanted for felony possession of a Schedule II drug, misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI substance (typically marijuana), possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.

• Jacob Anthony Childress, 29, white male, wanted for felony possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.