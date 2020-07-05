SAC hosts acting camp this past week

Children rehearse a scene during acting camp this week through the Surry Arts Council.
Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council
Kids dance out onto the stage of the Andy Griffith Playhouse during acting camp this past week.
Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council
This little witch doesn’t look quite so wicked in this rehearsal for a Wizard of Oz parody.
Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council
Summer camps have changed but the fun remains, say members of the Surry Arts Council.
Young actors had a great time even with the new COVID-19 imposed guidelines, the SAC reported Saturday.
Actors ages 7-17 came together this past week for a final performance on the Andy Griffith Stage of Holka Polka. Only parents attended and were spread out in the Andy Griffith Playhouse, but the spirit of theatre was present. Participants ages 6-13 enjoyed a Wizard of Oz parody complete with costumes and social distancing.
Campers learned the basics of acting, improvisation, and costume design, according to Shelby Coleman, one of the Surry Arts Council’s artistic directors. In just two weeks they memorized and performed an hour-long production. Shelby shared that it was incredible to see some of the older campers helping their younger fellow cast members with memorization and even writing down blocking. Shelby also noted that in these two weeks, these young actors not only grew in their craft, but created lifelong friendships.
Parents continue to share their gratitude to Coleman and Madeline Matanick for their incredible creativity and leadership.
Darrell Beck posted online comments about the camp and the Surry Arts Council saying:
“While you’re watching Hamilton this weekend, remember that at one point virtually every single person on that stage got their start in a small theatre like the Andy Griffith Playhouse. These performers undoubtedly found a supportive, safe place to explore their gits in their youth just like our kids do at the Playhouse. Support for the Surry Arts Council means our community has professional artists in place to teach our children life lessons like discipline, teamwork, commitment in addition to the music, dance, and creativity that we see performed.
“Our children find a welcoming circle of friends and a place to ‘become’ when they walk through that stage door. The Surry Arts Council is life changing for my children and hundreds of others. We may never see our kids on Broadway or our TV screens, but we will see our community changed for good by children who take the lessons learned at the Playhouse and become adults who lead with compassion, confidence and a broader understanding of the world that comes from involvement in the arts.”
Another parent shared after Arts Alive
“Hi ladies! I want to thank you and all of the others that worked to make Arts Alive such a success. (My son) had so much fun. We have seen such a change in his attitude because he actually got to go somewhere, do something fun, and not be stuck at home under our supervision. The mental health aspect of basically having your normal life stopped one day and adjust and do things differently is hard enough for an adult but (my child) had a very hard time dealing with this.
“We really appreciate the Arts Council doing these camps. It was greatly needed for my child to get back to a somewhat normal life.”
The SAC staffers said they are so grateful to parents who are sharing these stories and supporting their modified camping and rules so that the arts can remain a part of all of their lives.
“It’s more important than ever during these challenging times,” says Tanya Jones, SAC executive director, “and we are so proud of the amazing creative efforts of our staff.”
Camps continue and a limited number of scholarships remain from the Kester Sink Scholarship Fund and Dr. John Gravitte’s “Fun for All” Summer Scholarship Fund. Email courtney@surryarts.org for more details.
Upcoming camps include Creative Writing Camp led by Heather Elliott for ags 7-11 and 12 and up, more Acting Camps for ages 11-18 – The Hysterical History of the Trojan War led by Shelby Coleman, Visual Arts Camps for ages 4-8 and ages 9-16 led by Madi Matanick, Strings Camp led by Jim Vipperman, Dance Camps for ages 3-6 and 7-12 led by Shelby and Madi, and several more limited attendance free events for all ages sponsored in part by the Mount Airy Community Foundation.
Madi is continuing Brews and Brushes classes for adults and both she and Shelby continue to teach private lessons. Check out these options and more and register online.
For more details and to register visit www.surryarts.org or email courtney@surryarts.org. . Health and safety rules are followed and the 3 W’s are stressed.