Fire destroys city home

July 4, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Flames burst through the roof of this home on West Pine Street near downtown Saturday morning.

Submitted photo

Mount Airy fire officials are treating a Saturday fire that destroyed a home as “suspicious” in their investigation.

Chris Fallaw, fire marshal and assistant fire chief, said it was too early to say one way or the other, but the fire marshal’s office did call in the Mount Airy Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation for assistance.

A passerby going to work early Saturday morning saw a fire on the front porch of a house at 359 W. Pine St., said Fallaw.

The Mount Airy Fire Department received the alert at 5:38 a.m. and had the first crew on the scene by 5:42 a.m.

The fire had advanced across the porch and into the front side of the home, the fire marshal stated. The firefighters began attacking the flames on the outside, but the fire had breached the indoors and took off.

The house itself was an older structure, then it was more vulnerable because the walls were opened up in places because of renovations and ventilation work, he said. There were raw boards inside, too. All of this caused the fire to spread rapidly through the interior.

In all the MAFD had 25 members working the scene. The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department assisted, with Bannertown and Four Way volunteer fire departments arriving as backup. The Mount Airy Rescue Squad and Surry County EMS were on hand in standby mode in case a firefighter needed medical assistance.

Fallaw said no personnel were injured or sickened during the fire, which was under control by 8:17 a.m.

Fallaw said the property damage was valued at $128,000.

The home’s owner is David O’Reilly, who runs IC Building Supply on West Lebanon Street, said Fallaw. He said he had been a customer of the store in the past.

“They are really good people. I hate this for them,” he said.

Fallaw said he had talked to Dave about the property in the past. He believed it was bought from Todd Harris, the former city commissioner, who lives across the street.

Dave had intentions to move into the house once it was done, Fallaw said. He wanted to renovate the place in an antique style to fit the neighborhood such as the right siding and molding.

“It was on the way to being beautiful.”

Suspicious

If the house was under renovation, could this have been an electrical issue? Why might there be suspicion as to the cause?

There was temporary power to a pole in the back of the house, but there was no electricity to the house yet, the fire marshal explained.

With no one living in the house yet, there was no one to have an accident cooking dinner or lighting with candles inside the house, he noted. And he has determined that the fire began on the front porch of the house.

“It’s hard to say this was accidental,” he said. With no one living inside, investigators normally look at the scene as if it could be suspicious in nature.

Det. Brandon Davis, Mount Airy Police Department, is leading the investigation to determine if there was foul play.

The SBI brought a canine that can sniff out any accelerant that might have been used.

Some scrapings were made of the remains of the porch to be sent off for analysis, the fire marshal added.

Those results could help determine whether the blaze was set intentionally or by accident.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.