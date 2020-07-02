City holiday garbage schedules announced

July 1, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The July 4 holiday period will be accompanied by some changes in sanitation schedules for the city of Mount Airy.

Friday’s residential route collections will operate as normal, which is also the case for the Friday recycling and commercial garbage pickups.

The same will be true for the industrial roll-off service that operates on Friday.

However, no yard waste collection is to occur on Monday, when two other sanitation services also will be on a brief hiatus.

That includes the Monday commercial route that is slated to be run on Tuesday instead.

The change further applies to Monday’s industrial roll-off collections, which will occur the next day.

City government offices are scheduled to be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day.