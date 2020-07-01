Wanted man caught in West Virginia

July 1, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — A local man sought by county probation officials reportedly has been busted for drugs in West Virginia.

TV news stations are reporting that two men from Mount Airy were caught in a drug raid on June 10 in Oak Hill, West Virginia.

Fayette County deputies searched a home on Greenville Road. Inside, they reported finding sales quantities of cocaine and marijuana, cash, scales and packaging materials.

Santford M. Rucker III, 27, and Henry Scales, 45, were each arrested on two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

The TV outlets also reported that Scales was charged with prohibited person in possession of a firearm (similar to possession of a firearm by a felon in North Carolina).

After conducting a criminal history check on him, deputies say they discovered he was convicted for a home invasion/armed robbery in Michigan, which made it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

The Surry County Community Corrections Unit has been looking for Scales as a probation absconder (one who departs in a sudden or secretive manner, especially to avoid capture and legal prosecution).

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Scales was convicted of DWI Level 2 in November. This was his second conviction for drunk driving. In 2015 he was convicted of DWI Level 5 and had his license revoked.

In November, he was given a suspended sentence and one year of probation. However, he has been reported to the state as failing to comply with the terms of his probation and now is wanted for arrest.

When told of Scales’ felony charges out of state, Tracie Fulcher, chief probation/parole officer for the county, said that it doesn’t sound like Scales will be making it back to Surry County any time soon to face his probation violation charge.

The local court docket has no pending cases against Rucker III, and the state Department of Public Safety has no record of convictions.

