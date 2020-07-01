Five SCC students earn Armfield Scholarships

DOBSON — Five Surry Community College students were among 60 area youth and students who recently received Armfield Scholarships.

Brennan Day of Siloam is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, a Junior Ambassador, and a Scholar of Global Distinction. She graduated from Surry Central High School in 2019 and is earning an Associate in Arts at Surry Community College. She plans to transfer to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to earn a Bachelor of Arts with majors in media and journalism and communications.

Tucker Mackie of Pinnacle was a member of the Math Club and a Scholar of Global Distinction while attending SCC. He graduated from East Surry High School in 2018 and earned an Associate in Science at SCC. He will be attending Appalachian State University to earn a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in chemistry. He then plans to pursue a master’s degree in statistics.

Sydney McKeaver of Siloam was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, and a Senior Ambassador while at SCC. She graduated from Surry Central High School in 2019 and earned an Associate in Arts at Surry. She will be attending Appalachian State University and plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and minor in Exceptional Learners. She also hopes to earn a master’s degree in Higher Education.

Evangeline Wilhoit of Dobson was a member of the Trail Club, the Paralegal Club, and the NEDA walk organization while attending SCC. She graduated from Mount Airy High School in 2017 and earned an Associate in Arts at Surry. She will be attending Appalachian State University to major in Elementary Education with a minor in Accelerated Learners.

Allie Wright of Lowgap and graduated from North Surry in 2018. She earned an Associate in Arts at Surry Community College, where she was also a peer tutor. She will be attending University of North Carolina at Charlotte in the fall and plans to major in International Studies.

Since its inception in 1999, The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation has awarded scholarships to students graduating from the public high schools in Surry County. Each year, scholarships are awarded at each of the Surry County high schools including Surry Early College, as well as Mount Airy High School, Elkin High School, and Millennium Charter Academy. Scholarships are given to students who will be attending four-year colleges and universities or Surry Community College, and to students at Surry Community College who will be transferring to a four-year school to complete their undergraduate degree.

Scholarships range in value from $3,600 per year for Surry Community college attendees to $12,500 per year for students attending higher-cost private colleges and universities. Scholarships are renewable for one additional year for Surry Community College students or students transferring from Surry Community College to a four-year institution, and for three additional years for students attending four-year schools immediately out of high school.