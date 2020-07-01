Antibody tests continuing at July blood drives

People who donate blood already provide a vital service by supplying a lifesaving commodity for surgical and other patients, but now are playing an additional role: helping researchers learn more about the spread of COVID-19.
The American Red Cross is giving antibody tests to every donor of blood, platelets and plasma — which will be the case at 11 collection events scheduled across Surry County during July.
“As of now, the plan is for the next four months,” Lynn Wilkes of the Greater Carolinas Blood Services Region of the Red Cross, which covers Surry County, advised last week.
The COVID-19 antibody testing was initiated last month by the Red Cross, which collects 40% of the U.S. blood supply.
Red Cross officials say they are combining collection efforts with helping health experts get a better understanding of how widespread COVID-19 is at this time through its overall mission as a humanitarian organization assisting in crises such as pandemics.
Multi-faceted effort
The Red Cross testing campaign has a dual purpose.
This includes providing more COVID-19 information to donors — thus encouraging more people to give at a time when supplies are lagging due to planned drives at school and other locations being canceled by the coronavirus and traditional summer shortfalls.
With testing availability and reliability being a big issue surrounding the coronavirus, including people who might have thought they had COVID-19 being unable to get tested earlier, the Red Cross initiative is filling a void in this regard.
The public service aspect surrounding the antibody testing procedure has generated a huge response, with a donation-appointment increase of about 150% noted nationally since it began on June 15.
If a person has antibodies to the novel coronavirus, officials say it is an indication that they were infected with the virus at some point.
When someone gives blood to the Red Cross, they consent to allow their samples to be used for research purposes, providing a huge pool of blood products to examine to determine how many people are antibody-positive. Antibody testing will indicate if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
Samples are pulled at the time of a donor visit and sent to a testing laboratory, where they also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test outcome does not confirm infection or immunity.
Based on data reported from the first two weeks of the testing effort, 1.2% of blood donors have novel coronavirus antibodies.
COVID-19 antibody test results are available within seven to 10 days via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The testing has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Follow-up steps
As part of the initiative, the Red Cross will be following up with donors to determine how long the antibodies last.
The initiative includes the Red Cross reaching out to those who have antibodies and asking if they’re interested in participating in an additional study to test how their antibody levels might change over time.
Officials say there is much uncertainty now about how effective antibodies are in preventing someone from getting sick again — while it is likely such protection is provided, more research is needed on this issue.
The campaign further calls for retesting participants’ antibody levels once a month, with Red Cross officials hoping to enroll at least 30% of donors in this effort.
That agency additionally will be participating in a national antibody study involving the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also encompassing other blood donation organizations, it is aimed at checking the %age of the population with novel coronavirus antibodies this fall and again in 2021.
Local July drives
Blood donation opportunities are scheduled across Surry County this month at these locations and times released by Wilkes:
• Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the 13 Bones restaurant, 502 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Mount Airy
• Thursday, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 3615 Rockford St., Mount Airy
• Monday, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy
• Next Wednesday, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Millennium Charter Academy, 500 Old Springs Road, Mount Airy
• July 18, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy
• July 19, 2 to 6:30 p.m., Piney Grove Baptist Church, 278 Piney Grove Church Road, Mount Airy
• July 20, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Elkin Rescue Squad building, 940 N. Bridge St.
• July 24, South Westfield Ruritan Club building, 2 to 6:30 p.m., 2121 Cook School Road, Pilot Mountain
• July 24, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Salem Fork Baptist Church, 555 Twin Oaks Road, Elkin
• July 25, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mount Airy Wesleyan Church, 2063 S. Main St.
• July 27, noon to 4:30 p.m., Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St.
Safety stressed
Donation appointments are encouraged, by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staffs and donors, individuals who do not feel well or believe they might be ill with the coronavirus should postpone their donations, officials advise.
Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Each Red Cross drive and donation center is required to observe the highest standards of safety and infection control along with extra precautions including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for staff members to help protect everyone in attendance.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.