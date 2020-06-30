City council meeting canceled

A meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners scheduled for Thursday has been canceled, according to an announcement by Mayor David Rowe — with city officials still expecting to have a productive July.

The city commissioners normally convene on the first and third Thursdays of each month, at 2 and 6 p.m., respectively. But the proximity of the early July meeting to this year’s Fourth of July holiday on Saturday prompted the cancellation.

This was officially decided at a recent council meeting, when it was mentioned that some city government personnel will be out of town during the period.

The scrapping of the early July session also has occurred in previous years, in addition to meetings that would have been held near Christmas Day.

Mount Airy officials have been gathering recently under strict regulations necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, including limited seating to achieve social distancing, with about 20 citizens attending the last council meeting on June 18.

In lieu of showing up in person, citizens have been able to view the sessions through virtual means.

The next meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners is scheduled for July 16 at 6 p.m.

Special meeting set

Yet before that date, city officials are slated to hold a special meeting on July 9 at 2 p.m. to discuss budget-related matters.

The commissioners voted unanimously to schedule that session during a meeting on June 4, when Commissioner Steve Yokeley said it was needed to address issues in-depth including a policy for funding capital improvements in the city.

These involve various big-ticket items, generally costing more than $10,000, related to buildings, infrastructure projects and equipment needs of city government.

In February, a report was released showing that Mount Airy is facing $42 million in such needs over the next 10 years.

Also on July 9, officials are expected to discuss a policy for managing the city’s fund balance, or savings, in light of major expenses looming.

Yokeley further said he would like to see city storm drainage procedures addressed.

This stems from a request earlier this year by officials of the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter for the municipality to install a storm drain on Spring Street, at the entrance to new facilities planned by the shelter, at a cost of nearly $12,000.

That request, which has not been acted on, would deviate from existing city government policy if granted.

The policy allows city participation in the installation of storm drainage pipe on residential, commercial or industrial lots only where there are existing dwellings or businesses.

This is not permitted in cases involving construction projects for new facilities or additions.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.