Schools announce class restart date

June 30, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reeves

<p>Morrison</p>

Morrison

Related Articles

DOBSON — After a mandate from state officials, Surry County Schools says it has amended its school calendar with classes to start Aug. 17.

Dr. Kim Morrison, superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools, said that the four schools in her district will also start on Aug. 17.

Last summer county schools started back Aug. 7. Over the winter and into the spring, the calendar that the central office put together had a start date of Aug. 5. However, a law passed by the General Assembly included a stipulation on school starting dates.

At the start of May, state legislators proudly announced the passing of House Bill 1043 and Senate Bill 704, which provided $1.6 billion for COVID-19 relief.

Inside the 51 pages of SB 704 was Section 5.11 (b) pertaining to schools.

Each local school administrative unit shall adopt a school calendar that includes the following:

a. An opening date for students of Aug. 17.

b. A closing date for students no later than June 11.

c. No remote instruction day shall be scheduled prior to Aug. 24.

With learning from home such a concern right now, the law required school districts to submit their remote instruction plan to the State Board of Education no later than Tuesday, and that the state board must submit a copy of each of these plans to a Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee by Sept. 15.

As Dr. Morrison explained to the Surry County Board of Commissioners during a budget workshop, no one knows just yet if students will be back in seats this fall or if remote learning will continue. Therefore the instruction plan that had to be turned in this month had to include ways to deal with kids in the classroom, at home, or a mixture of both.

“COVID-19 has changed education in many ways,” stated Dr. Travis Reeves, county superintendent. “The Surry County Board of Education has been responsive to the changing needs of students and staff throughout the pandemic. … We will continue to work to meet the needs of our students.”

Surry County Schools noted that SB 704 only states that this calendar must be followed for the 2020-21 school year, so hopefully things can return to normal for the next school year.

“Surry County Schools operated under the Innovative Year-Round Calendar during the 2019-2020 school year and received overwhelming support from business, industry, students, parents, and teachers,” the district issued in a statement.

“While we believe the Innovative Year-Round Calendar is right for our students in Surry County, the Board of Education amended the 2020-2021 school calendar in accordance with legislation,” said Reeves.

So why the Aug. 5 start date in the first place?

“The Innovative Year-Round Calendar aligned the Surry County Schools calendar with the Surry Community College calendar,” said the district statement.

Half the juniors and seniors in the four county high schools are taking college courses, the district said, “so alignment with the community college calendar is vitally important for dually enrolled students.”

Mount Airy City Schools also changed its calendar to an earlier start date, and school officials deemed it a success.

Moving to a schedule that lined up with SCC made it more convenient for city school students to take classes in Dobson, Dr. Morrison said in May, and this year saw a jump of 15% in students taking college and career courses through SCC.

While the start date is known, Dr. Reeves noted that the entire school calendar has not been nailed down just yet.

“Our district calendar committee is currently working on a calendar draft to present to the board for approval at the July 6 Board of Education meeting,” said Reeves. “Once approved, the calendar will be shared with all stakeholders.”

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Related Articles