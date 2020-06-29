SCC offering automotive course

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering Auto Safety Inspection – Initial Certification and Renewal on Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room V-112 of Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

This eight-hour course prepares auto technicians and service personnel as safety inspectors for motor vehicles. The course covers regulations and test inspection procedures and is taught to ensure that the student understands the rules and regulations, can inspect a vehicle properly, and successfully pass qualification exams for certification as a safety inspector at a licensed inspection station. Advance registration and payment of $71 are required.

Virginia residents will pay the same tuition rate as North Carolina students for this Workforce Training course. There are many grants and scholarship opportunities available to help pay for many of the courses. Complete the form at surry.edu/funding to see if you are eligible. Surry Community College can assist students with job search, job applications, and resumes. For more information or to register for a class, call 336-386-3618 or email pilotcenter@surry.edu. You may also register online at surry.edu.