Father, son enjoy their gardening

June 28, 2020 John Peters II Gardening, News 0

Father and son David Campbell and Jay Campbell take a break to pose for a picture in front of their garden, which produces a bounty of fresh veggies for them.

<p>A look at the garden grown by David Campbell and Jay Campbell, who do all the work by tiller or hoe, with no additional machinery.</p>

A look at the garden grown by David Campbell and Jay Campbell, who do all the work by tiller or hoe, with no additional machinery.

Father and son duo David and Jay Campbell have a garden to envy — and it’s all done with a lot of hard work and very little in the way of modern machinery.

“It’s all done with a tiller and a hoe,” Jay Campbell told friend Annette Burton, who submitted the garden photos to The Mount Airy News.

“Everyone asks about their garden wanting to buy things out of it but Jay says no ‘I’ll give you some,’ he says his daddy says never charge anyone for things in the garden,” Burton said. “It’s something they love to do especially when it comes to the canning part.”

Jay Campbell, who works at Walter’s Wholesale Batteries, told Burton growing and maintaining a garden has interested him since his childhood. Now, with his father retired, the two of them can spend plenty of time planting, growing, and canning.