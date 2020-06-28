Mount Airy Police Reports

Rawley

• Julian Leon Rawley II, 24, of 1349 Carolina Court, was charged with drug and resisting violations after a June 5 incident that included Rawley fleeing on foot from police while handcuffed. He was encountered by MAPD members at the Rivers Edge Express Car Wash on Kodiak Lane during a drug activity investigation, arrest records state.

While a search was under way of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra Rawley was in, where marijuana allegedly was found, he ran away but subsequently was apprehended. Rawley is charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was jailed under a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on July 20.

In November Rawley was convicted of felony hit and run related to an incident where the sheriff’s office said he ran down his girlfriend after an early morning argument. He received a suspended sentence and three years of probation.

He has a July 8 court date for charges of felony larceny and felony financial card fraud.

On Aug. 20 he faces a charge of second-degree trespassing.

• Officers responding to a suspicious-person call arrested a Mount Airy man on a felony drug charge last Monday, according to city police reports.

Quincey Monroe Johnson, 33, of 332 Eleanor Ave., was encountered by officers at Jasper Pointe Apartments off North Franklin Road, which led to the seizure of a crystal-like substance and Johnson being accused of possession of methamphetamine. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for a July 6 appearance in District Court.

• The Sheetz convenience store has been the scene of multiple thefts in recent days, including one last Sunday in which “listed suspects” stole miscellaneous food items valued at $58. Another, apparently unrelated incident occurred on Wednesday, involving the theft of a milkshake product by an unknown individual. No charges have been reported in either case.

• Counterfeit currency made an appearance on June 14, when a bogus $20 bill was passed at Grab and Go Mart on West Pine Street. The crime in which the store was victimized is listed as closed/cleared with no explanation provided.

• Damage to municipal property put at $650 occurred on June 13 at Riverside Park, where a rod from a metal bench was used to damage wooden restroom doors, with the bench also a casualty of the incident.

• Another property-damage crime occurred on June 13 in which an unknown suspect spray-painted two brick walls of a business on North South Street, South Street Sudz. No monetary figure was listed.

• Kasandra Abigail Pena, 22, of 1031 S. Main St., is facing a city noise ordinance violation as a result of a complaint centering on sounds coming from her home on June 13. The case is set for the July 6 session of Surry District Court.

• Multiple cases of financial transaction card fraud were reported to police on June 12, which involved an unknown party using a debit card of Keith Michael Bobbitt of Clemmons, an employee of Camp Raven Knob in Surry County, to incur fraudulent charges at four different businesses from June 3-7.

These include Hibbett Sports on Rockford Street, the Four Brothers convenience store at Holly Springs, the Sheetz convenience store and Dollar General at Holly Springs. No loss figures were listed.

• Miscellaneous items valued at $80 were stolen by two unknown suspects at Dollar General on Rockford Street on June 12.

• Dollar General on South Main Street was the scene of a theft discovered on June 12, which involved an unknown suspect taking a Disney “Frozen” kid’s chair and an Igloo five-gallon cooler, valued altogether at $37.

• A stolen license plate was recovered from a parking lot on Worth Street near Hale Street on June 12. The owner of the tag was identified as Sure Thing Auto Sales in Walkertown.

• Another incident on June 12 showed that the License Plate Gods also taketh away, when a tag, number PEM4901, was stolen from a 2009 Ford Taurus owned by Ruth Haynes Goins, a Garden Terrace resident. The theft occurred while the vehicle was at a Salvation Army facility on Frederick Street.

• Bobby Lee Phillips, 73, of 135 Lovill Circle, was arrested on an assault charge as the result of a civil disturbance investigation at that location on June 11, when he allegedly scratched the throat of Tami Lee Ayers of Timmons Lane while grabbing her throat.

Phillips was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond, with a July 20 court date set in the case.