Surry County Most Wanted

June 27, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff Report

Fisher

<p>Church</p>

Church

<p>Nester</p>

Nester

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Samantha Mae Fisher, 39, white female, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possess methamphetamine.

• Angel Noel Tate Church, 29, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possess schedule II controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Brenda Kay Easter Lawson, 55, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired level 2.

• Mandy Nester, 37, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested in a December 2016 raid of a residence in Flat Rock along with Leilani Jeffcoat. Then-Sheriff Graham Atkinson said that officers found more than 32 grams of meth along with stolen items, including two vehicles (a 2001 Chevrolet Impala and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala) and two firearms (a Springfield XDS .45-caliber handgun and a MK 1 Browning 9 mm).

Nester was charged with felony possession of meth, felony possession of a stolen firearm (the Springfield .45 caliber handgun), felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $50,000 secured bond.

In May 2018 a plea deal reduced the convictions to the two charges for which she was placed on probation.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.