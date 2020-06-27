Great horned owl pays visit

June 27, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

While sitting around looking wise, as members of its species tend to do, this great horned owl was spotted recently by Charles Keener. The owl was in Keener’s back yard in the Flat Rock area. He said it is unusual to see a great horned owl in daylight, since it is a nocturnal creature. Keener theorized that the bird of prey had just eaten and was lounging in the yard. The local photographer, who captured this image from a “pretty good ways away” using a 200mm lens, has spent much time in the woods but said he never saw a great horned owl up close until this moment.

Submitted photo

