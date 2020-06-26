SCC offering electrical trade classes

Surry Community College has several classes in the electrical trade starting in July. For more information or to register for any of these classes, call 336-386-3618.

DOBSON — Surry Community College has several classes in the electrical trade starting in July. Tuition assistance may be available for students.

Appliance Repair Technician will be offered Mondays through Thursdays, July 6 through Sept. 3, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. This course is designed to teach students how to repair major appliances. Upon completion of this course, students will be prepared for entry level positions in major appliance repair or be able to work independently as an appliance repair technician. Training includes: basic troubleshooting techniques of major appliances, using the tools and test equipment associated with appliance repair, safe practices related to the repair of appliances, basic fundamentals of AC and DC electricity, basic plumbing practices, cooling systems and refrigerant gases, their use, measurement and replacement. The course is a total of 144 hours. Advance registration and payment of $183 are required.

Electrical Contractor Renewal will be held on Tuesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Surry Community College in Dobson. The course is a total of eight hours. Advance registration and payment of $71 are required.

Electrical Systems Institute will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 7 through Dec. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Surry Community College in Dobson. This program is designed to provide training for persons interested in the installation and maintenance of electrical systems found in residential, commercial, and industrial facilities. The course will include such topics as AC/DC theory, basic wiring practices, industrial motor controls, applications of the National Electric Code, and diagrams and schematics. The course is a total of 180 hours. Advance registration and payment of $183 are required.

Virginia residents will pay the same tuition rate as North Carolina students for these Workforce Training courses. There are many grants and scholarship opportunities available to help pay for many of these courses. Students should complete the form at surry.edu/funding to see if they are eligible.

Surry Community College can assist students with job search, job applications, and resumes. For more information or to register for a class, call 336-386-3618 or email pilotcenter@surry.edu, or register online at surry.edu.