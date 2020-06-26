City residents reappointed to groups

The world is caught in the grip of a pandemic showing few signs of waning, but activity is still occurring in Mount Airy involving key local groups.

This includes 10 city residents being reappointed to four different advisory commissions or boards affecting parks and recreation, historic preservation, beautification and the public library.

Such groups meet periodically to study issues within their realms of responsibility before they ever reach the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, and make recommendations to the board on final actions to be taken.

The commissioners approved new terms for the 10 individuals involved during a meeting last week.

• Araceli Hernandez and Karen Eberdt were reappointed to the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Commission, which advises on related facilities and programs in the city.

Both Hernandez and Eberdt were approved for new three-year terms ending on March 30, 2023.

• Barbara Oliver, Chris Bastin and Dick Johnson were reappointed to the Mount Airy Historic Preservation Commission. It advises the commissioners on historic landmark and property designations and functions as a design review board for proposed changes to the exterior of such structures.

Members of the commission must be qualified based on interest or experience in history, architecture, archaeology or related fields.

Oliver, Bastin and Johnson were re-upped for three-year terms that will expire on June 30, 2023.

• Reappointed to the Mount Airy Appearance Commission were John Rees and Amy Sparks.

That group spearheads various beautification efforts in town — including an awards program to recognize business and residential properties that are setting a good example for others through aesthetic or architectural excellence. It also sponsors a community tree-lighting program each Christmas.

Rees and Sparks were each reappointed for a three-year term to end on June 30, 2023.

• Three members were reappointed to the Mount Airy Library Board, which oversees operations at the facility that is part of the Northwestern Regional Library system.

Hattie Brintle, Judy Rhoden and Kelly Merritt were each approved for new three-year terms to run until June 30, 2023.

