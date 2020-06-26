Mount Airy Police Reports

June 25, 2020 Thomas Joyce

• A false-pretense crime occurred Tuesday in Mount Airy involving the use of numbers from an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, according to city police reports. The incident occurred at Dollar General on South Main Street, where an unknown suspect used those numbers to buy unspecified items, with no loss figure given.

Karen Sue Wright, a resident of Randy Lane, is listed as the victim of the crime.

• Cody Goodwin, 38, of 217 McCarther Road, was jailed late Monday night under a $15,000 secured bond on a felony drug charge and other violations after he allegedly fled from police.

Goodwin was encountered by officers during a suspicious-vehicle investigation at the Four Brothers convenience store on Holly Springs Road. This led to the discovery of cocaine, a smoking device and a license plate on the 2008 Chevrolet Impala Goodwin was driving which had been stolen from the vehicle of a Holly Hill, South Carolina, woman, arrest records state.

After fleeing on foot from the scene, Goodwin was apprehended a short distance away and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; a felony; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; possession of stolen property; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on July 27.

• Two men who live at 1717 Pittman St. are facing assault charges stemming from an incident on June 3 in which they allegedly hit each other with their fists. Brandon Lee Nester, 35, and Marcus Lewis Dean Nester, 38, who are believed to be brothers, were encountered by police during a domestic call at the Pittman Street residence the two share with their grandmother, who reported the incident.

Both men are free on a $500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Aug. 17.

• Property valued at $500 was found to be missing on June 3 as the result of a break-in at a residence on Meadowlark Road. Entry was gained through an unlocked garage door, enabling the theft of DeWalt and Craftsman tool boxes containing items, a DeWalt reciprocating saw and a Craftsman drill.

Daniel Louis Johnson of Meadowlark Road is listed as the victim of the crime.

• Tonya Kaye Edwards, 38, of 584 Tom Cook Road, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after being encountered by police during a suspicious-vehicle call at Circle K on West Pine Street on June 3. The charge had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on June 1.

Edwards was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond to be in District Court on Aug. 5.