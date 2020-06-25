City civic leader Cheryl Scott passes

Cheryl Yellow Fawn Scott, left, and sister LaDonna McCarther enjoy a musical number at a January 2019 event at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.
Cheryl Yellow Fawn Scott, left, and her sister LaDonna McCarther cut a rug during the New Year’s Eve party at the museum to ring in 2019.
Cheryl Yellow Fawn Scott (standing), who was a volunteer at the museum for 16 years, educates other volunteers about Native American culture in 2010. Melva Houston, pictured with her, also passed away earlier this year.
The NAUW delivers supplies to storm-ravaged Lumberton in 2016. From left, are Patricia Blue, president of the Lumberton chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.; Wixie Stephens; Dr. Evelyn S. Thompson, a member of the local NAUW; attorney T. Diane Surgeon, eastern regional director of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority; Cheryl Yellow Fawn Scott, president of the Mount Airy/Surry County Branch of the NAUW; and local volunteer Maggie Hatcher, who is holding Christmas bears for kids.
A month after holding a parade to honor one local community leader, Mount Airy lost another this week with the passing of Cheryl Scott at age 73.
On May 20 a funeral parade, or cortege, was part of efforts to honor the memory of the beloved singer Melva Houston, who had died a few days earlier at the age of 70.
Eddie Spencer, owner of Spencer Funeral Home, came up with the idea to honor Houston last month. Then this week the funeral home announced arrangements for Cheryl Yellow Fawn Neal Scott, who died on Sunday.
She studied her own Native American ancestry and was proud of the Yellow Fawn name. She also studied her African heritage and helped organize events such as the first local Kwanzaa celebration this past winter and an annual Martin Luther King Jr. program that has gone on for 15 years.
Scott was born in Mount Airy on March 10, 1947, to the late Gladys “Big Mama” Bailey. She graduated from Johnson C. Smith University with a degree in education. While there she met the late James “Scotty” Scott, whom she married on June 10, 1967.
She enjoyed traveling the world and visiting her family and friends.
In the 1980s she worked at Gentry Middle School as a teacher, then she moved up to North Surry High School to serve as the first instructor in its new French foreign language program.
Dr. Terri Mosley chairs the Surry County Board of Education after retiring as an assistant superintendent of schools.
Back in the late 1980s, however, Mosley was a teacher and coach at North Surry High School when Scott moved up from Gentry Middle.
“I worked with her a long time ago,” recalled Mosley. “She was a bright and dedicated teacher. Cheryl always brought a little bit of sunshine into the classroom with her personality and upbeat view of life.”
“I had her at Gentry and North, too,” said North Surry Class of 1989 graduate Missy York Whitaker. “We kept in touch from time to time over the years. She was such a beautiful person.”
Scott served on many committees and boards including the Surry County Board of Social Services, member of Plaid Cloth Literary Book Club, Eastern Star and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the family stated in her obituary.
She was dedicated to serving the community and world with the annual Martin Luther King Jr. program, teaching classes and serving as a docent at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, raising money for homelessness, collecting donations for Katrina victims, serving Thanksgiving meals each year, and other community and civic involvements.
The 23rd-annual community Thanksgiving dinner was held at First Baptist Church last November, and Scott was there to greet people.
Daris Wilkins, known affectionately as the Turkey Lady, said she was saddened to hear the news of Cheryl’s passing. Wilkins, who took over organizing the Thanksgiving dinners when Melva Houston stepped back from the role, spoke of Scott.
“She was a wonderful friend,” said Wilkins. “I never heard her complain about anything; always was smiling. I loved visiting her.”
In February 2016 a century-old organization saw a new chapter launch in this area.
The Mount Airy/Surry County branch of the National Association of University Women joined a group founded in 1910 by Mary Church Terrell, Dr. Sara Brown, Dr. Nancy Fairfax and Mary Cromwell in Washington, D.C.
The purpose of NAUW is to stimulate young women to attain professional excellence, assert influence for civic good and promote intellectual fellowship among professional women. Members of the group, which has both a national and an international presence, must hold a bachelor’s degree and be civic-minded.
The Mount Airy/Surry County branch of the NAUW was the vision of Evelyn Gentry Howie, a former Surry resident who is a longtime teacher and a musician and the president of the Winston-Salem branch.
Scott met with Howie and asked her fellow teacher about joining the Winston-Salem chapter. After a talk, the women decided there could be more women this area wanting to be members so a city chapter could be in order.
Dr. Tracey Lewis is the director of communications for Surry County Schools. She also was a founding member of the NAUW chapter.
Lewis said she had known Scott personally for years before Scott became the first president of the chapter.
“Her leadership and vision of what the chapter would become enabled it to truly get off the ground and make a difference for students who have received scholarship funds,” said Lewis. NAUW has offered a merit-based scholarship amount to a local sudent each year.
“She was pivotal in the chapter being what it is today,” said Lewis. “She was never a stranger and could bring a diverse group together. … She was one of a kind and will be missed. It’s been very tough.”
In December 2016 the NAUW chapter spearheaded a Hurricane Matthew relief drive which produced more than 3,500 pounds of needed supplies from contributions by the community.
“What an incredibly beautiful thing to experience,” Scott said of the effort that culminated with the delivery of items to Lumberton, an area hard-hit by the storm that struck eastern North Carolina earlier that fall. “Heartfelt thanks are being sent from Lumberton to all who shared,” Scott added.
She felt that those participating in the drive benefited from the experience of helping others.
“It was a blessing to us … just as much as those who received it,” Scott said of the aid rendered. “In the faces of the people who helped and donated during the two-day drive was compassion, love, gratitude and a quiet joy that they could make a difference.”
Scott was encouraged by how local residents from different walks of life all joined for a common goal.
“I think a thing that really sticks out to me about the success of this situation is when we all work together, we can do so much,” she said Thursday.
Scott believes people have a natural desire to join together, which is especially evident when they can focus on a specific cause such as assisting others in need.
“We were able to touch lives, and everybody was so great to respond,” she added. “Seeing the devastation and working together has been life-affirming.”
At a fundraising luncheon in April 2018, Scott closed the program with a piece of advice from her mother, “Each one: reach one.”
A celebration of life will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the courtyard of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, located at 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Due to COVID-19, face masks are mandatory.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Indian College Fund, 8333 Greenwood Blvd., Denver, CO 80221. (800) 776–FUND. Collegefund.org. Spencer Funeral Home, Skyline Memorial Garden.
