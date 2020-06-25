East Surry student wins Garden Club scholarship

June 25, 2020 John Peters II Community, News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

East Surry High School 2020 graduate Alexandria Davis has been awarded a $1,500 college scholarship from the Pilot Mountain Garden Club.

Submitted photo

The Pilot Mountain Garden Club has selected Alexandria Davis as the recipient of its fourth annual $1,500 college scholarship.

Alexandria is a member of the class of 2020 at East Surry High School and plans to begin classes at Averett University in Danville, Virginia, in the fall. According to Jeanette Reid and Vicki Sheppard of the club’s scholarship committed, she was recommended for the scholarship by the East Surry High School Guidance Office.

Alexandria is the daughter of Anita and the late Wayne Davis and resides in the Long Hill community near Pilot Mountain.

At Averett, she plans to major in equine assisted psychotherapy. The practice is described by the university as a therapeutic tool to address behavioral, emotional and relational issues within individual, family and/or group counseling sessions.

Alexandria plans to minor in business. Other areas of interest include environments studies and agriculture.

“I’ve always enjoyed being around horses,” she said. “Equine assisted psychotherapy appealed to me because of the way it combines horses and psychotherapy. I’m interested in both and I want to use that to help others. I appreciate the Pilot Mountain Garden Club for being willing to help me pursue this opportunity.”

“We were pleased to find someone who loves horses and the outdoors,” Jeanette Reid said. “She expressed a real interest in being able to help other people.”

In her interview with the scholarship committee, Alexandria noted that she would eventually like to start her own practice in the field or be an instructor at an existing facility. As of now, she said, there are only two facilities in the state.

“We look for ways to have a positive effect in our community,” Pilot Mountain Garden Club President Bette Greenway noted. “We’re active in several ways in addition to our annual scholarship.”

The club annually provides Christmas wreaths at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library, Pilot Mountain Town Hall and the town cemetery. Geraniums and other seasonal plantings are also provided at the library. The club has established the downtown memorial garden and each year plants trees at local schools for Arbor Day. Plantings are also provided at First United Methodist Church where club meetings are held.

“In addition to the scholarship, we’re always looking for ways to make a difference for our younger people, to encourage their interest in horticulture and to let them know we see and acknowledge their contributions to our community,” Greenway said.