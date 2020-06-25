Pokey LaFarge concert rescheduled

The Pokey LaFarge concert originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at the Historic Earle Theatre has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

LaFarge’s music is a mix of Americana, early jazz, ragtime for string instruments, country blues, Western swing, and Appalachian folk. His diverse influences include Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmie Rodgers, Bill Monroe, Emmett Miller and Willie Dixon. LaFarge was greatly influenced by his grandfathers, one of whom was a member of the St. Louis Banjo Club and gave LaFarge his first guitar and tenor banjo. After hearing Bill Monroe at age 16, LaFarge traded the guitar his grandfather had given him for a mandolin.

NPR’s Stephen Thompson says that LaFarge’s music “evokes the old-timey spirit of a thousand crackling 78 RPM records… But his albums never feel like cheap exercises in nostalgia, in part because LaFarge directs his old-fashioned sensibilities in the service of sharp, infectious new material.” 2011’s Riverboat Soul, produced by Phil Harris, used only vintage instruments and electronics. Both it and 2012’s Middle of Everywhere won the Independent Music Award for Best Americana Album.

Tickets are $35 to $55 and are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pokey-lafarge-tickets-109853248022 or via phone at 336-786-7998. Those who have already purchased tickets can roll them forward to the new date and retain the same seat. If you cannot attend the rescheduled show, refund requests should be made to Heather Wilson at heatherw@surryarts.org by June 30. For additional information about the show, contact Courtney Thompson at courtney@surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.