Luffman faces 150 new child sex charges

June 24, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0

Preacher charged with 268 felonies against kids

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

New charges have been filed against a Wilkes County man who preached at an Elkin church.

Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department

ELKIN — The former minister of an Elkin church is facing 150 new felony charges related to sexual acts with minors.

On Jan. 16 the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Dean Luffman, 58, on 116 felony counts. With a court appearance coming up July 1, many more charges have been added, driving the total charges against Luffman to 268.

In Janaury, the charges included 84 counts of taking indent liberties with a child, 18 counts of statutory rape against a child between the ages of 13 and 15, and 13 counts of first-degree sexual offense.

The Wilkes County court docket now has his full list of charges as: 167 counts of taking indecent liberties, 50 counts of first-degree sexual offense, 33 counts of sexual offense with a child by an adult, and 18 counts of statutory rape against a minor over the age of 6.

The Wilkes Journal-Patriot reported in January that Luffman was charged in connection with three victims (two males and one female) between the ages of 4 and 16 at the time of the incidents. The reports said offenses against two of the victims occurred over a period of several years, mostly between 2000 and 2015.

This week an anonymous source told The Mount Airy News that more victims had come forward to speak out against Luffman, resulting in all the new charges.

The News was unable to reach Wilkes County Sheriff Chris Shew Wednesday to ask about any new victims.

Luffman has court appearances scheduled in Wilkes County for July 1, July 29 and Aug. 26.

———

Luffman was listed as living on Pleasant Ridge Road on the Wilkes County side of State Road. Luffman has been identified online as “Pastor Rodney” of Open Arms Outreach Ministries, a non-denominational church on N.C. 268 in West End Elkin that opened in January 2008.

He was placed in the Wilkes County Jail under a $1 million bond.

In January there was a Facebook page for “Evangelist Rodney Luffman” that had 2,273 followers, but now that page is gone. On that page Luffman had stated, “My one and only goal in life is sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Biblical Fact, no sugar coating, nothing held back. Believe it all or none at all.”

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.