Wayne Farms holding new chicken sale

June 24, 2020

Only online orders are being accepted

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

When Wayne Farms held a sale in April, vehicles were lined up all the way to the town limits on North Main Street/Business 601 and all the way north on U.S. 601 to the exit sign a mile away.

DOBSON — After a wildly popular event in April, Wayne Farms is holding another bulk chicken sale now with pickup on Saturday.

The company is accepting online orders, with a few differences from the previous sale more than two months ago.

Wayne Farms said it is partnering with The Savory Butcher, which will handle the online orders.

Area chicken lovers can pick from breasts, tenders and drumsticks on the website, pay online, then choose the pickup time that best suits their schedule, said Wayne Farms.

“Savory Butcher staff and volunteers will again load their products as they drive through the pickup site, eliminating traffic backups and maintaining social distance requirements.”

Chicken and other food staples have seen limited availability in many local stores in the past few months, noted Clint Rivers, president and CEO of Wayne Farms, who said the company will continue offering the community sales to help ease the shortage.

The Savory Butcher website shows Wayne Farms has four other sales planned in Texas and two in Utah.

“We hope these community sales make it a little easier for our North Carolina neighbors to feed their families with wholesome, healthy chicken available at affordable prices,” said Rivers.

The first sale created quite a commotion on that Friday pickup date.

Cory Early, complex manager at the Dobson facility, said the company was expecting to take orders from Monday morning to noon Thursday with pickup the next day. However, the presale orders were stopped after two days when the total had soared to 200,000 pounds.

The company expected to hold pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that Friday, but cars were already showing up at the outside parking area not long after 7 a.m., so officials decided to start early.

“We were lined up from 7:30 a.m. and we sold until after 5 o’clock. We had people still here after 5,” Early said.

Traffic was an issue all over the county seat. Cars were back up east of the plant and down onto U.S. 601 for more than a mile north toward Mount Airy. On the other side of the plant cars were packed at the intersection at the historic courthouse with cars all trying to get onto Atkins Street.

Vehicles were backed down to Dobson Elementary to the west, out to the town limits to the north and nearly to the electric cooperative to the south.

“The Dobson city police, the chief and his guys were great; they directed traffic all day long without even taking a break,” said Early. “I would say 99% of people in line were very complimentary after waiting in line that long. … It was just a very good attitude for people who had waited in line for three to four hours.”

Wayne Farms learned from that day, however. Since there isn’t that much parking area outside the fence, the pickup will instead be held at Surry Central High School, which has ample parking. Also, pickup is being held on a weekend, rather than cause any issues with weekday traffic for folks at the judicial center or government offices.

From the prices posted now, it also looks like the prices aren’t as low as last time, which was advertised as being at employee discount pricing.

The first sale had drumsticks going for 35 cents a pound with a 20-pound box priced at $7. Boneless breasts were less than a dollar a pound, and chicken tenders were $1 a pound.

One woman in a minivan said she drove all the way from Charlotte with her two kids after a relative told her about the prices listed.

This time the USDA-inspected and certified products are:

• Boneless, skinless chicken breasts: $1.35 per pound, $54 per 40-pound box;

• Boneless, skinless chicken tenders: $1.65/lb., $66 per 40-pound box;

• Boneless, skinless chicken drumsticks: 99¢/lb., $39.60 per 40-pound box.

Orders accepted while supplies last. To ensure there is enough chicken on hand and to meet social distancing requirements, The Savory Butcher will only be accepting online pre-paid chicken orders. No onsite orders will be accepted. All orders require prepayment, and proof of purchase is required at pickup.

To place an order, people can visit savorybutcher.com. From the home page, folks can click the banner at the top of the page and follow the ordering process through checkout. Purchasers then select a pickup time between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

